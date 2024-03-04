VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSXV: ULT OTCQB: ULTXF Frankfurt: QFB) (“Ultra Lithium” or the “Company”) announces that effective February 29, 2024 it has been granted a voluntary management cease trade order in accordance with National Policy 12-203 due to it not being able to file its annual financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the year ended October 31, 2023 on SEDAR within 120 days of its financial year-end. The management cease trade order has been granted by the Company’s principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission.