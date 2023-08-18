According to Zion Market Research, the Global Ultra-Wideband Chipset (UWB) Market size was valued at around USD 1478.96 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 6325.89 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 19.92% between 2023 and 2030.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Ultra-Wideband Chipset (UWB) Market size & share was valued at USD 1478.96 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 6325.89 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 19.92% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

Ultra-Wideband Chipset (UWB) Market Overview:

Ultra-wideband (UWB) is a technology that utilizes low energy for high-bandwidth communication in close proximity. It has the capability to carry large data across a distance of 230 feet. It also carries data efficiently across obstructions like doors or any other barriers owing to its high capacity. It facilitates the broadcast of digital pulses that are accurately scheduled at a different frequency of the channel.

It is used in various areas like wireless high-definition video, paper-to-peer connections, next-generation Bluetooth, wireless printing, and many more. It makes use of radio waves to enable devices to interact with each other. Modern chipsets are small & compact and hence they can easily be placed into various devices including smartphones.

Global Ultra-Wideband Chipset (UWB) Market: Growth Factors

One of the major factors driving the global ultra-wideband chipset market is the increasing demand for UWB technology in different application areas like RTLS along with the surging adoption of the industrial internet of things (IIoT). RTLS is utilized in tracking and locating the people & assets in real-time with the help of UWB technology and the next-generation BLE beacon technology. Moreover, the ongoing advancements in UWB technology in the wireless sensor network and increasing deployment of UWB technology in smartphones have widened the scope of the technology.

Wireless network sensor is a kind of ad hoc network and it has immense importance in transportation, military, and other sectors. Hence the increasing utilization of wireless network sensors has fueled the demand for the ultra-wideband chipset due to the growing application of UWB technology in the wireless sensors network. Researchers are concentrating to develop the UWB technology owing to its unique features like short pulses. Short pulses facilitate reasonable and effective transmission in the wireless sensor network that has huge advantages over other carrier-based technologies. Moreover, the UWB technology is cost-effective, readily available in different sizes, and fulfills the requirements of power consumption for microsensor nodes that are utilized in wireless network sensors.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1478.96 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 6325.89 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 19.92% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Starix Technology, Alteros, Ubisense, Sony, Samsung Electronics, Nanotron Technologies, Fractus Antennas, LitePoint, Alereon, Johanson Technology, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors, Sigma Designs, Zebra Technologies, BeSpoon, Pulse~LINK, Robotics, 5D, Apple, Decawave, Furaxa Inc., Time Domain Corp, TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD, Sewio Networks, and Realtek. Segments Covered By Positioning System, By Stay Hours, By Application, By End-users, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Ultra-Wideband Chipset (UWB) Market: Segmentation

The global ultra-wideband chipset market can be segmented into end-users, positioning systems, applications, and regions.

By End-users, the market can be segmented into residential, retail, consumer electronics, manufacturing, automotive & transportation, healthcare, and others. The consumer electronics segment accounts for the largest share in the global ultra-wideband chipset market due to the growing consumer experience.

By Positioning Systems, the market can be segmented into outdoor and indoor. The indoor positioning segment dominates the market over others.

By Application, the market can be segmented into communication, imaging, RTLS/WNS, and others. The communication segment holds the largest share in the global ultra-wideband chipset market owing to the rising applications like facilitation of data collection with the help of wireless sensors networks and mobile ad hoc. Moreover, it offers various advantages because of its high localization precision and narrow pulses. It is gaining traction due to its low power consumption and high data rates coupled with reduced interference.

The global Ultra-Wideband Chipset (UWB) market is segmented as follows:

By End-users

Residential

Retail

Consumer Electronics

manufacturing

automotive & transportation

healthcare

and others

By Positioning System

Outdoor and Indoor

By Application

Communication

Imaging

RTLS/WNS

and Others

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Ultra-Wideband Chipset (UWB) market include –

Starix Technology

Alteros

Ubisense

Sony

Samsung Electronics

Nanotron Technologies

Fractus Antennas

LitePoint

Alereon

Johanson Technology

Texas Instruments

NXP Semiconductors

Sigma Designs

Zebra Technologies

BeSpoon

Pulse~LINK

Robotics

Apple

Decawave

Furaxa Inc.

Time Domain Corp

TAIYO YUDEN CO.

LTD

Sewio Networks

Key Insights from Primary Research:

Based on End-users, consumer electronics holds the largest share of the global ultra-wideband chipset market due to the expanding consumer experience.

Based on Application, Communication segment holds the highest market share for ultra-wideband chipsets worldwide.

On the basis of geography, the “North America” region was the leading revenue generator of the global ultra-wideband chipset market.

Regional Analysis:

North America accounts for the largest share of the global ultra-wideband chipset market due to the high manufacturing capability of players in the region. The proliferation of industrial automation sectors in the region has diversified the scope of UWB chipset for logistics & operational management applications, production lines, and many others.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



