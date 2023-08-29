Ultrafiltration Technologies Crucial Aspect in Wastewater Treatment Systems

Rockville , Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per the latest study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the valuation of the global ultrafiltration market is estimated at US$ 2.96 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 14% through 2033.

Ultrafiltration (UF) is a membrane-based separation technology that is widely used for the purification and separation of liquids by removing solids, colloids, macromolecules, and other impurities. This process is driven by pressure, allowing water and small solutes to pass through the semipermeable membrane while blocking larger particles. Ultrafiltration technology is gaining traction due to its efficiency, versatility, and applications across various industries.

Demand for clean and potable water is increasing rapidly due to the growing global population and rising concerns over water scarcity and pollution. Ultrafiltration is a crucial technology in water treatment processes, enabling the removal of bacteria, viruses, suspended solids, and other contaminants from water sources.

Ultrafiltration plays a vital role in the food and beverage industry for milk and dairy processing, juice clarification, protein concentration, and the removal of unwanted components. The biopharmaceutical industry also relies on ultrafiltration for downstream processing such as protein purification and virus removal. The increasing demand for biopharmaceutical products, including vaccines and therapeutic proteins, is driving the adoption of ultrafiltration technologies.

Key Segments of Ultrafiltration Industry Research Report

By Type By Module By Application By Region Polymeric Hollow Fiber Municipal North America Ceramic Plates & Frames Industrial Latin America Tubular Europe East Asia MEA













Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global ultrafiltration market is predicted to reach US$ 10.97 billion by 2033.

Worldwide demand for ceramic ultrafiltration technologies is expected to rise at a high-value CAGR of 16.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Sales of ultrafiltration systems in Canada are projected to rise at a CAGR of 12% over the next 10 years.

The market in Germany is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 11% through 2033.

Sales of ultrafiltration systems in Japan are set to increase at a CAGR of 10.5% over the decade.

“Integration of smart technologies such as data analytics and automation are advancing the optimization and efficiency of ultrafiltration technologies,” says a Fact.MR analyst.



Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 10.97 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 14% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Alfa Laval AB

Beijing OriginWater Technology Co., Ltd.

Dow, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

GEA Group AG

Hydranautics

Hyflux Ltd.

Inge GmbH

Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.

M Company

Markel Corporation

Membranium

Microdyn-Nadir GmbH

Pall Corporation

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Pentair PLC

Polymem

Scinor Water America, LLC.

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

Synder Filtration

Toray Industries, Inc.

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Veolia Water Technologies

Competitive Analysis

Leading ultrafiltration technology providers are focusing on innovations, partnerships, collaborations, regional expansion, and more. They are adopting several marketing tactics to increase their market reach and revenue share.

In June 2020, H2O Innovation Inc. revealed a significant development by entering into a strategic partnership with Nanostone Water, Inc., a renowned manufacturer specializing in ceramic membrane production.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global ultrafiltration market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (polymeric, ceramic), module (hollow fiber, plates & frames, tubular), and application (municipal, industrial), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

