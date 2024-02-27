44th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference on March 4

NOVATO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for serious rare and ultrarare genetic diseases, today announced that management will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences.

44th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference (Boston, MA)

Monday, March 4, 2024, Eric Crombez, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and host 1×1 meetings.

Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference (Miami, FL)

Tuesday, March 12, 2024, Emil Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and President and Howard Horn, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and host 1×1 meetings.

Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL)

Wednesday, March 13, 2024, Emil Kakkis and Howard Horn will participate in a fireside chat and host 1×1 meetings.

The live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible from the company’s website at https://ir.ultragenyx.com/events-presentations.

About Ultragenyx

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultrarare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx’s strategy is predicated upon time- and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

For more information on Ultragenyx, please visit the company’s website at: www.ultragenyx.com.

