Analyst Day will be webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday, October 16

NOVATO, Calif., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for rare and ultrarare genetic diseases, will host an Analyst Day at 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday, October 16, 2023. Ultragenyx leaders and external experts will provide an update on the company’s development pipeline.

The agenda will include updates on UX143 for osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), GTX-102 for Angelman syndrome (AS), and the company’s gene therapy programs and platform. Two external investigator panels will be featured:

Panel discussion on setrusumab (UX143) for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfects (OI)

Thomas Carpenter, M.D., Professor of Pediatrics (Endocrinology) and of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Yale School of Medicine and Medical Director, Yale Center for Clinical Investigation’s Hospital Research Unit, and principal investigator for UX143 Phase 3 program

Gary Gottesman, M.D., Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and principal investigator for UX143 Phase 3 program

Heather Byers, M.D., senior medical director at Ultragenyx

Panel discussion on GTX-102 for the treatment of Angelman syndrome (AS)

Elizabeth Berry-Kravis, M.D., Ph.D., Professor, Department of Pediatrics, RUSH Medical College, and principal investigator for GTX-102 Phase 1/2 study

Kemi Olugemo, M.D., F.A.A.N., vice president of global clinical development at Ultragenyx

Live Webcast

A live video webcast of the program will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/359/49192. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Ultragenyx website.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultrarare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx’s strategy is predicated upon time- and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

For more information on Ultragenyx, please visit ultragenyx.com.

