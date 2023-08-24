Key ultrasonic aspirator market players include Stryker, Olympus Corporation, Integra LifeSciences, Sring GmbH, Biomedical Systems India Pvt Ltd, Xcellance Medical Technologies, MISONIX, Inc., Cybersonics, Inc., Meta Dynamic, Inc., and InnoSound Technologies, Inc,

New York, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global ultrasonic aspirator market size is predicted to grow at a CAGR of over ~6% from 2023 to 2035. The market is projected to garner a revenue of USD 257 million by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 140 million in the year 2022.The growth of the market is attributed to the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures and technological advances in ultrasonic suction devices such as automated high-frequency systems and improved ergonomics. The total number of minimally invasive surgeries performed has been observed to increase from 133 to 280 in the last decade, with a significant increase of 111% between 2003 and 2019. Minimally invasive surgeries are those that require small incisions and require to be performed in a shorter amount of time. compared to traditional open surgery.

Ultrasonic aspirators use ultrasonic energy to disrupt and remove tissue and can be used in these minimally invasive procedures, contributing to increased demand for these devices. Furthermore, the factors driving the growth of the Ultrasonic Vacuum Cleaner market are considered to include the increasing number of cosmetic and plastic surgical procedures. Ultrasonic vacuums use sound waves to break down fat cells, which can then be suctioned out.

Ultrasonic Aspirator Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America to propel the highest growth

The brain cancers segment garnered the highest growth

Market in Asia Pacific to grow at the highest rate

Increasing Minimally Invasive Surgeries across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

The growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries is another driver for the market. Compared to traditional open surgeries, minimally invasive procedures offer several benefits, including reduced post-operative pain, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery. Ultrasonic aspirators enable surgeons to perform precise and controlled tissue removal through smaller incisions, making them ideal for minimally invasive procedures. The increasing geriatric population globally is contributing to the growth of the ultrasonic aspirator market . Older adults are more prone to neurological disorders and often require surgical intervention for diagnosis and treatment. The American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) reported that over 790,000 Americans have a brain tumor, and approximately 24,000 primary malignant brain tumor cases are diagnosed each year. The advancements in surgical techniques, particularly in neurosurgery, have led to increased adoption of ultrasonic aspirators. These devices are used in various neurosurgical procedures, including tumor resection, hemostasis, and tissue dissection.

Ultrasonic Aspirator Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growing Number of surgical procedures to Drive Market Growth in the North America Region

The ultrasonic aspirator market in the North American region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The regional market development is primarily due to the growing number of ENT surgical procedures such as tonsillar, nasal, and sinus endoscopy, turbinate surgery, and the growing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures. For example, it is estimated that more than 500,000 children in the United States have their tonsils or adenoids removed each year. The ultrasonic aspirator is a device that uses high-frequency sound waves to break up tissues and remove them by suction. This makes it an ideal tool for treating enlarged tonsils as it is minimally invasive and can remove enlarged tonsils quickly and safely. In addition, the higher disposable income in North America allows patients better healthcare, which has increased the need for ultrasonic aspirators.

Growing Aging Population to Propel the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The ultrasonic aspirator market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. The aging population in the Asia Pacific region is a significant driver for the market. With the increasing elderly population, there is a higher prevalence of neurological disorders and an elevated demand for neurosurgical procedures. According to the United Nations, the number of people aged 60 years or over in the Asia Pacific region is projected to reach nearly 1.3 billion by 2050. The Asia Pacific region has experienced a rapid increase in the aging population. The Asia Pacific region has become a popular destination for medical tourism due to the availability of advanced healthcare facilities and skilled medical professionals. Many patients from neighboring countries, as well as Western countries, travel to countries like India, Thailand, and Singapore for neurosurgical procedures. This has resulted in increased demand for ultrasonic aspirators in the region.

Ultrasonic Aspirator, Segmentation by Application

Neurosurgery

Gynecological Surgery

Brain Cancers

Ischemic Stroke

Traumatic Brain Injury

Others

Amongst these segments, the brain cancers segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. The segment’s growth is driven by the rising incidence of brain tumors and the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, as they offer advantages such as shorter hospital stays, reduced risk of infection, and minimal postoperative pain. It is estimated that a total of 24,810 malignant tumors of the brain or spinal cord will be diagnosed by the end of 2023. In the United States, the mortality rate from primary brain and central nervous system tumors is projected to be 18,990 (18,020 males and 7,970 females) in 2023. In addition, the availability of advanced technologies and growing awareness of the benefits of minimally invasive Surgery will continue to drive growth in this segment.

Ultrasonic Aspirator, Segmentation by Product

Standalone

Integrated

Amongst these two segments, the standalone segment is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be accredited to the fact that the Self-contained ultrasonic aspirators are cheaper than integrated systems because they are not connected to other medical devices and require fewer components. In addition, standalone systems are more compact and easier to use, making them ideal for use in small clinics and patient care facilities. In addition, technological advances are also driving the growth of this segment as the models become more powerful, more reliable, and can be used in a wide variety of applications. A study reported that the prevalence of atrial fibrillation, a common cardiac arrhythmia, is projected to increase by approximately two-fold from 2010 to 2030 in the United States. The rising prevalence of CVDs, including heart attacks and arrhythmias, is a significant driver for the standalone segment. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 17.9 million people die each year due to CVDs, accounting for 31% of all global deaths.

Ultrasonic Aspirator, Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinic

Others

A few of the well-known industry leaders in the ultrasonic aspirator market that are profiled by Research Nester are Stryker, Olympus Corporation, Integra LifeSciences, Sring GmbH, Biomedical Systems India Pvt Ltd, Xcellance Medical Technologies, MISONIX, Inc., Cybersonics, Inc., Meta Dynamic, Inc., InnoSound Technologies, Inc., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Ultrasonic Aspirator Market

April 21, 2023 – In collaboration with Project C.U.R.E. Stryker brings medical equipment and supplies to resource-poor countries around the world. This collaboration will help provide medical resources in areas that lack infrastructure, technology, and resources.

February 24, 2023 – Taewoong Medical Co., Ltd, a Korean manufacturer of medical devices, including gastrointestinal (GI)1 metal stents, was acquired by Olympus Corporation to expand and improve its GI endotherapy product portfolio with comprehensive solutions that contribute to patient outcomes.

