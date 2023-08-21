Growth in demand for portable nebulizers and technological advancements in ultrasonic nebulization technology is estimated to accelerate market development in the next few years.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global ultrasonic nebulizers market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 325.6 million is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for ultrasonic nebulizers is expected to close at US$ 218 million.

The increasing incidence of respiratory diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cystic fibrosis drives the demand for effective nebulization therapies are anticipated to drive the ultrasonic nebulizer market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The ultrasonic nebulizer market is highly consolidated with the presence of a few market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global ultrasonic nebulizer market report:

Koninklijke Philips N.V

OMRON Healthcare, Inc.

Drive Medical

Invacare Corporation

Medline Industries

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Inspired Medical

Mercury Medical

Besmed

AireHealth

Key Developments in the Ultrasonic Nebulizers Market

In March 2021 – OMRON Healthcare, Inc., a global innovator in respiratory health technologies, is working with the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), to boost access to prescription-grade respiratory technologies. OMRON’s support will also help AAFA deliver educational information to communities most in need of more resources.

a global innovator in respiratory health technologies, is working with the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), to boost access to prescription-grade respiratory technologies. OMRON’s support will also help AAFA deliver educational information to communities most in need of more resources. Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare introduced user-friendly and easy-to-maintain ultrasonic nebulizers for home healthcare. The company also collaborates with healthcare professionals to design nebulizer solutions tailored to patient needs.

introduced user-friendly and easy-to-maintain ultrasonic nebulizers for home healthcare. The company also collaborates with healthcare professionals to design nebulizer solutions tailored to patient needs. Omron produces a variety of nebulizers designed to deliver respiratory medications effectively to patients Omron’s nebulizers are often designed to be portable and user-friendly, allowing patients to manage their respiratory conditions more conveniently.

The demand for ultrasonic inhaler nebulizers is projected to increase among the geriatric population as elderly people are more susceptible to respiratory disorders. With the growing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases increases with age, and older adults are more likely to develop these conditions.

Increased government spending on healthcare infrastructure and increased initiatives for improving respiratory care and, contribute to the growth of the ultrasonic nebulizers market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the ultrasonic nebulizers market was valued at US$ 207.4 million

Based on end-user, the hospital’s segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period

In terms of size, the large-volume ultrasonic nebulizer segment held a significant share of the global ultrasonic nebulizers market

Based on application, the asthma segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period, due to the increased cases of asthma globally.

Ultrasonic Nebulizers Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The increased application of ultrasonic nebulizers for delivering medications to children due to their quiet operation and efficient delivery, making the treatment process more tolerable for young patients.

The rising cases of asthma also boost the ultrasonic nebulizers market as these devices can effectively break down medication into small particles that can be easily inhaled.

The growing integration of telehealth platforms and remote monitoring solutions creates opportunities for ultrasonic nebulizers to be used in remote patient management and telemedicine settings. Thus the increased trends of home care & telemedicine fuel the market growth

The increasing technological innovations have led to the development of more advanced and efficient ultrasonic nebulizers. Improved designs, optimized drug delivery mechanisms, and enhanced portability contribute to increased market demand.

The market players are investing in research & development and launching advanced nebulizers in order to increase their ultrasonic nebulizers market share. These technological advancements have made nebulizers more portable and patient-friendly

Ultrasonic Nebulizers Market – Regional Analysis

North America held the largest share of the global ultrasonic nebulizers industry owing to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases like asthma, COPD, and cystic fibrosis drives the demand for ultrasonic nebulizers in the region. The rising trend toward home healthcare and self-administration of medications supports the adoption of user-friendly and portable ultrasonic nebulizers.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing ultrasonic nebulizers market during the forecast period. The market in the region is anticipated to expand due to the high incidence rate of respiratory disorders and increasing awareness of respiratory health and the availability of nebulizer therapies contribute to market growth.

Ultrasonic Nebulizers Market –Key Segments

Size

Small-volume Ultrasonic Nebulizer

Large-volume Ultrasonic Nebulizer

Application

COPD

Asthma

Cystic Fibrosis

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

