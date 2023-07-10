The rising demand for ultrasonic sealing machines in the production of automotive components, driven by the growth of the automotive industry, especially in emerging economies, is expected to be predominantly captured by the manufacturing sector

NEWARK, Del, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Research by Future Market Insights predicts that the ultrasonic sealing machines market will expand at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecasted time period. By 2033, the market value is anticipated to have increased from US$ 163.5 million to US$ 237.4 million. The market for ultrasonic sealing machines was valued at US$ 157.1 Million at the end of 2022, and growth of 4.0% year over year is forecast for 2022.

Robotic automation ultrasonic sealing machines are increasingly being adopted by various industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and automotive, among others, for their efficiency and accuracy in sealing processes. These machines utilize ultrasonic technology to create high-frequency vibrations that generate heat and melt thermoplastic materials to create a strong and reliable seal.

The use of robotic automation in ultrasonic sealing machines enables precise and consistent sealing, reducing the chances of errors and defects. This, in turn, leads to increased productivity and cost savings for businesses. Additionally, these machines are often equipped with sensors and monitoring systems that can detect any issues or abnormalities in the sealing process, further improving the quality and reliability of the seals.

The increasing demand for ultrasonic sealing machines in various industries, coupled with the benefits of robotic automation, is driving the growth of the ultrasonic sealing machines market. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, with a focus on research and development to improve the efficiency and capabilities of these machines. Additionally, advancements in technology such as the integration of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to further drive the growth of the ultrasonic sealing machines market in the future.

Key Takeaways from this Market:

The adoption of robotic automation in ultrasonic sealing machines is driving the market due to the benefits of precise and consistent sealing, reducing errors and defects, increased productivity, and cost savings for businesses.

By Product type, the Benchtop segment is anticipated to create the highest growth opportunity of US$ 56 Million from 2023 to 2033. Besides this, the Handheld and Rotary segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% and 3.6% respectively between 2023 to 2033

Based on Automation, the Automatic segment is anticipated to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 27 Million during the forecast period. Besides this, Semi-automatic segment is projected to register a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

Based on end use, food and beverage segment, followed by the automotive segment, is estimated to hold approximately 31% and 22% respectively of the market value share by the end of 2033. Both segments collectively are anticipated to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 48 Million and US$ 27 Million respectively from 2023 to 2033. Besides this, personal care and cosmetics & healthcare segment is projected to register a CAGR of 4.5% and 3.1% during the forecast period.

The integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to further drive the growth of the ultrasonic sealing machines market.

Ultrasonic Sealing Machines Revolutionizing Packaging Industry with Sustainable Solutions

Ultrasonic sealing machines are transforming the packaging industry with sustainable solutions that are both efficient and cost-effective. One of the key advantages of these machines is that they are eco-friendly, producing no toxic emissions or harmful waste. Ultrasonic sealing uses high-frequency vibrations to create strong, reliable seals without the need for any additional adhesives, heat, or solvents. This means that it is a sustainable and eco-friendly solution that helps reduce carbon emissions and energy costs. Furthermore, ultrasonic sealing machines are highly productive and efficient, allowing for faster processing times and increased output. The machines also require minimal maintenance and have a long lifespan, making them a practical investment for businesses looking to optimize their operations and reduce their environmental footprint. With the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, ultrasonic sealing machines are revolutionizing the packaging industry with sustainable solutions that offer a range of benefits, including eco-friendliness, improved productivity, and versatility. As businesses continue to prioritize sustainable practices, ultrasonic sealing machines are a key player in the packaging industry, offering unique and innovative ways to meet the needs of both businesses and consumers.

Major Players in this Market are:

Herrmann Ultrasonics

Sonics & Material Inc.

Dukane

PFAFF Industrial

SONIMAT

Ruian Zhenjing Machinery Private Limited

Ravira Technology Services Private Limited

Avni Industries

Hangzhou Altrasonic Technology Co., Ltd

Sonobond Ultrasonics, Inc.

ZHEJIANG FOMOS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.

Mosca GmbH

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type:

Benchtop

Handheld

Rotary

Vertical

Horizontal

Specialized

By Automation:

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual

By End Use:

Manufacturing Food & Beverage Healthcare Electrical & Electronics Automotive Textile Personal Care & Cosmetics Other Industrial

Packaging Industry

Printing Industry

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Central Asia

Russia & Belarus

Balkan & Baltic Countries

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Explore Research Related Reports of Packaging:

