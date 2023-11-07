SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced Ultrasound Express has chosen CareCloud’s talkEHR platform to help enhance the patient experience and streamline their administrative processes.

Ultrasound Express is a leading provider of elective fetal ultrasounds and advanced ultrasound services in Milford, Delaware, offering same-day appointments with same-day results in a serene and relaxing environment. Because they needed flexibility, they sought an efficient, user-friendly, and automated electronic health record solution that could help with patient scheduling and intake processes. Their dependence on manual data entry for online scheduling became increasingly time-consuming and inefficient as they expanded their services as an independent diagnostic testing facility specializing in elective fetal and diagnostic ultrasounds. This situation impeded their capacity to deliver seamless services to their patients.

After careful consideration, Ultrasound Express chose CareCloud’s talkEHR, a complete suite of solutions that include electronic health records (EHR), practice management (PM), telehealth, electronic prescription (eRx), and electronic claims (eClaims), to fulfill these essential needs.

“At Ultrasound Express, our core goal is to make ultrasound experiences in our community as comfortable and stress-free as possible,” shared Christopher Harper, co-owner of Ultrasound Express. “We understand the concerns that can come with medical tests and waiting for results. That’s why we offer same-day appointments and speedy results in a calm and welcoming environment. To support this commitment, we’ve implemented CareCloud’s advanced EHR system that streamlines administrative processes on our side, provide our patients with a smooth and relaxed experience from start to finish.”

talkEHR offers a full suite of ideal solutions for efficient medical practices. It offers customizable templates, cloud-based patient charts, a medical voice assistant, integrated telehealth, and more. With seamless lab integration, practice management tools, and revenue cycle management, it’s a cost-effective choice for various specialties. It is also a Chrome Enterprise Recommended solution, meaning it has been approved by one of the leading technology companies in the world.

Learn how CareCloud’s talkEHR is already helping healthcare providers optimize their workflow by streamlining their daily tasks, reducing errors, and improving patient care at talkehr.com.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

