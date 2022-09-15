Ultraviolet (UV) Lamps Market to Reach US$ 1,123.7 Mn by 2032 Owing to its Demand as Water Treatment Facilities | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The U.S. held around 17% of the global market share in 2022, finds FMI. China is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2032. Over the forecast period, the ultra violet (UV) lamps market in Germany is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.7% due to ongoing industrial developments in the country

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global ultraviolet (UV) lamp market is estimated to create an opulent opportunity by registering a robust CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2032. The market was valued at around US$ 360.6 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 1,123.7 Mn by 2032.

Ultraviolet (UV) mercury lamps are expected to account for the maximum market share of approximately 67.3% in the global ultraviolet (UV) lamps market.

According to the historical analysis of the ultraviolet (UV) lamps market ranging from 2017 to 2021, the market exhibited growth at 7.8% CAGR and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2032.

The installation of ultraviolet systems is on the rise as various municipalities across the globe are encouraging its use in water and wastewater treatment plants and facilities.

For the treatment of industrial effluents, the need for UV disinfection equipment is anticipated to fuel along with that, it is also helpful in meeting the rising processed water requirements of these industries. Attributing to these aforementioned factors, the global ultraviolet (UV) lamps market is projected to grow by 2.8x by 2032 when compared to 2022.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1065

Key Takeaways

Ultraviolet technology is considered cost-effective in terms of efficiency, environmental impact, and operating cost in comparison to other disinfectant technologies such as ozonation and chlorination processes. Due to these factors, the need for ultraviolet (UV) Lamps is prevalent in the coming years.

Growing concerns about public safety and environmental issues have led to the enforcement of strict regulations regarding water and wastewater treatment facilities across the globe, which are driving the ultraviolet (UV) lamps market forward. According to FMI analysis, the ultraviolet (UV) lamps market is anticipated to hold nearly 2% of the global water and wastewater treatment equipment market in 2022.

Rising investments in social infrastructure and proactive initiatives taken by the governments of several countries all over the world are expected to result in the development of new water and wastewater treatment plants. The rising prevalence of water-born diseases across the globe is yet another factor driving growth in the ultraviolet (UV) Lamps Market

In developed countries like North American and European regions, the healthcare sector including various facilities such as hospitals and clinics is widely adopting UV disinfection equipment for the surface and various air disinfectants to kill air-born germs. These infections are most commonly used in hospitals in order to reduce hospital-acquired infections (HAIs).

Expansion of several industries including chemicals & materials and food & beverage are also responsible to push the production capacity of numerous companies by setting up new plants all over the world.

Over recent years, there have been some impeccable advancements in the field of UV lamps. The major players in the UV disinfection lamp market are focused on enhancing the performance of disinfection equipment systems by modifying the design through several techniques such as flow distribution and lamp arrangements.

Before Buying, Visit for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-1065

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers in the UV disinfection system are focusing on global expansion plans by establishing new offices and partnering with local distributors in order to cater to the growing demand from water and wastewater treatment facilities.

In addition to that, various companies are investing in R&D activities to introduce efficient products. This has further led to advancements in the design of electronic ballasts combined with intelligent UV systems in order to produce new devices with low power consumption and minimal maintenance cost.

Innovations and advancements among the leading manufacturers are driving demand for ultraviolet (UV) mercury lamps. Several companies are engaging in partnerships and collaborations in order to co-develop novel products and get an edge over the market.

Key Segments Covered in Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps Industry Analysis

By Lamp Type:

UV Mercury Lamp

UV LEDs

By End-Use Application:

Wastewater Treatment

Water Treatment

Air Treatment

Surface Disinfection

Food & Beverages Disinfection

More Insights into the Ultraviolet (UV) Lamps Market

The U.S. is expected to dominate the global market by accounting for around 17% of the total market’s revenue share. Surging investments in various end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, chemical processing, food & beverage, and water sectors in the U.S. are likely to play a significant role in driving the demand for wastewater treatment, thereby pushing sales of UV disinfection equipment like UV lamps during the projection period.

China is considered the second largest market to generate total revenue of 14.7% between 2022 to 2032. Various measures have been taken in China to promote environmental protection and industrial development over recent years.

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Buying this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1065

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

To Continue TOC…

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain

Palletizing Robots Market Share: The global palletizing robots market is expected to reach a value of US$ 1,476.8 Mn in 2022. Sales prospects in the market are expected to expand at a healthy 5.0% CAGR, surpassing US$ 2,405.5 Mn by 2032.

Commercial Kitchen Ventilation System Market Value: The global commercial kitchen ventilation system market is anticipated to be appraised at US$ 3621.4 million by 2032, up from US$ 2476.1 million in 2022 with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

US Plastic-to-fuel Market Forecast: With US$ 112.5 Million in the current year 2022, the US plastic-to-fuel industry is anticipated to reach a worth of around US$ 221.3 Million by the end of year 2032. During this projection period of 2022 to 2032, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7%.

Charge Controller System Market Trends: The charge controller system market is likely to secure a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The market is projected to be valued at US$ 3,241.5 Million in 2022 and is likely to be valued at US$ 5,568.8 Million by 2032.

Retail Printers and Consumables Market Overview: The global retail printers and consumables market size reached US$ 12444.5 Mn in 2021 and is projected to touch a valuation of US$ 15,643.5 Mn in 2022. The overall demand for retail printers and consumables is slated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2022 and 2032, totaling a valuation of US$ 24293.9 Mn by 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate,

200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark,

Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse Latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports