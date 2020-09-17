Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / UMass Lowell Research Institute Announces Winners in $20K Competition

UMass Lowell Research Institute Announces Winners in $20K Competition

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

Four Dual-use Technology Startups Each Win $20K

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boston, September 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – (Umass Lowell Research Institute) – On Thursday, August 27, 2020, the UMass Lowell Research Institute partnered with Mass Innovation Nights, a new product showcase, to host a virtual event focused on dual-use technology from local startups. Dual-use products are normally used for civilian purposes but may have military applications as well. The exhibiting companies were all semifinalists from the Institute’s $20K competition.

The highlight of the evening was the announcement of the four $20,000 winners. The four grand prize winners were:

  • Hosta Labs,
  • Notch Technologies,
  • Southie Autonomy
  • JETCOOL.

The program was funded by the Department of Defense (DOD) Office of Economic Adjustment.

The event kicked off with a discussion between Charlie Hipwood, President and CEO of MassVentures, and Richard Carlin, Head of NavalX, the US Navy Accelerator. The two discussed how they view community as a critical driver for the startup journey — and how they each support and leverage community. Stacy Swider, the UML SBIR Center of Excellence Director, was the moderator.

Each of the semi finalists had one minute to present before the announcement of the winners. “The competition and the event were both designed to help raise the visibility of these technologies and provide additional funding for their parent companies to continue development,” noted Swider. “It was very competitive with only 10 semifinalists.” The other semi finalists included:

  • Wingbrace
  • Kinnami Software Corporation
  • Guardion Technologies 
  • Jaxon AI
  • Multiscale Systems
  • RISE Robotics

# # #

About UMass Lowell Research Institute
The UMass Lowell Research Institute offers startups the full spectrum of UMass resources, including an SBIR technical evaluator, incubator space, contracts support, and experts to help explore their technological and commercial potential.

CONTACT: Bobbie Carlton, 
[email protected]
781-718-7619

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.