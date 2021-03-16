UMC Health System Implements Retia Medical’s Argos Cardiac Output Monitors Across Multiple ICUs

VALHALLA, N.Y., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Retia Medical announced today the successful installation of its Argos Cardiac Output Monitor within all five of the ICU facilities at UMC Health System in Lubbock, Texas. UMC has installed Argos Cardiac Output Monitors in its Timothy J. Harnar Regional Burn Center, Medical ICU, Surgical ICU, Neuro ICU and Cardiac ICU. This gives UMC physicians and staff access to Retia Medical’s industry-leading hemodynamic monitoring technology to help optimize cardiac function during volume and pressor resuscitation of critically ill patients.

“The decision to implement the Argos Cardiac Output Monitor was motivated by the fact that the Argos system works with our existing arterial line setup, eliminating the need for costly proprietary transducers required by other manufacturers,” said Emily Garcia, RN, MSN, CCRN, Neuro ICU and Neurophysiology Department Director at UMC Health System.

“Multi-Beat Analysis provided by the Argos system allows us to use the monitor across a wide range of patient conditions,” said Cooper Phillips, MD, FCCM, Co-Director of the Neuro ICU. “We trust the Argos to provide our clinical team with accurate cardiovascular data to help guide timely interventions and inform clinical decisions related to the care of hemodynamically unstable patients.”

The 500-bed hospital is the primary teaching hospital for Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. It is also the only Level 1 Trauma Center and the only Magnet-designated hospital in the region. As part of the implementation process, over 400 critical care providers were trained on the Argos Cardiac Output Monitors across UMC’s 105 ICU beds.

“We are very pleased to be able to provide our advanced hemodynamic monitoring technology to this outstanding regional health care system,” said Marc Zemel, Co-Founder and CEO of Retia Medical. “We look forward to supporting the Argos Cardiac Output Monitors to assess the cardiovascular status of critically ill patients across the UMC ICU facilities.”

About Retia Medical

Retia Medical’s Argos Cardiac Output Monitor, with its Multi-Beat Analysis (MBA™) algorithm, eliminates a critical problem with older cardiac output technologies. By analyzing multiple heartbeats (MBA™) and not just a single beat at a time, the Argos Cardiac Output Monitor provides consistently accurate hemodynamic measurements to help guide therapy decisions and prevent major complications. Additionally, the Argos Cardiac Output Monitor system is unique in its class by not requiring costly disposables to monitor each patient, and is available at a low, fixed-capital cost. Setting up the minimally invasive Argos Cardiac Output Monitor requires a single cable connection and takes less than two minutes to start monitoring.

Retia Medical is proud to positively impact patient care in the U.S. and internationally as more hospitals continue to incorporate the Argos Cardiac Output Monitor into their standard of care.

About UMC Health System

UMC Health System is comprised of over 4,600 team members who have made our organization “One of the Best Companies to Work for in Texas®” by Texas Monthly. Together with medical staff, volunteers, and leadership, we share a strong commitment to our patients, one that defines our culture, Service is our Passion. Why choose UMC? Because we are teaching the leaders of tomorrow while offering a culture of service today.

