UMF Group Inc. Updates Development of CryptoSecure HD Cryptocurrency Wallet Application

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UMF Group Inc. (OTC Pink:UMFG) (“UMF Group” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide this update regarding the development and planned launch of its “CryptoSecure” cryptocurrency wallet application.

Through the acquisition of BitBao Group Inc. (“BitBao”) in November 2017, UMF Group entered the blockchain powered cryptocurrency sector. BitBao is currently completing development of the CryptoSecure application and related infrastructure.

“With booming interest in Bitcoin and other blockchain based virtual currencies bringing millions of new users into the marketplace very quickly, the need has never been greater for mass adoption of highly secure solutions to buy, sell, and store your coins,” commented Sean Ross, President of UMF Group Inc. “Especially considering the recent well-publicized hacks at several cybercurrency exchanges, the CryptoSecure HD Wallet application is exactly what’s needed to more securely store cryptocurrencies and instantly transact them with anyone in the world. We are confident that, combined with great support and customer service, the CryptoSecure app can become a favorite with both novice and experienced users.”

CryptoSecure is a next-generation Hierarchical Deterministic (HD) wallet designed to manage, transact, and store a variety of digital currencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. CryptoSecure enables digital currency owners to stay in charge of their own money, while helping them to navigate complicated cryptocurrency ecosystems with the assistance of our best in class support team.

CryptoSecure will feature numerous capabilities that will make buying, selling, and storing cyber currencies easier and more secure, including the use of sophisticated highly-secure Hierarchical Deterministic addresses, multi-signature withdrawal, time-delayed withdrawals, wallet backups, and seamless buying and selling of a growing list of cryptocurrencies.

CryptoSecure is expected to be available globally in 140+ countries in 25+ languages with 20+ currency conversion rates, including JPY, RUB, SGD, USD, CNY, EUR, GBP, and many more. The Company anticipates that CryptoSecure will be available for Android, though the Google Play Store and iOS, through the Apple App Store, and on Windows, Mac OS, and Linux.

The CryptoSecure HD Wallet app is currently in the late stages of development and beta testing. The Company anticipates launching CryptoSecure in the next few weeks.

For additional information about CryptoSecure, visit www.umfcrypto.com.

Contact: Sean Ross, President

UMF Group Inc.

[email protected]

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This news release includes forward-looking statements that reflect UMF Group Inc. current expectations about its future results, performance, prospects and opportunities UMF Group Inc. has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words and phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “should”, “typical”, “we are confident” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to UMF Group Inc. and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects of opportunities in the remainder of 2018 and beyond, to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.