Breaking News
Home / Top News / UMF Group Inc. Updates Development of CryptoSecure HD Cryptocurrency Wallet Application

UMF Group Inc. Updates Development of CryptoSecure HD Cryptocurrency Wallet Application

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 9 mins ago

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UMF Group Inc. (OTC Pink:UMFG) (“UMF Group” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide this update regarding the development and planned launch of its “CryptoSecure” cryptocurrency wallet application.

Through the acquisition of BitBao Group Inc. (“BitBao”) in November 2017, UMF Group entered the blockchain powered cryptocurrency sector.  BitBao is currently completing development of the CryptoSecure application and related infrastructure.

“With booming interest in Bitcoin and other blockchain based virtual currencies bringing millions of new users into the marketplace very quickly, the need has never been greater for mass adoption of highly secure solutions to buy, sell, and store your coins,” commented Sean Ross, President of UMF Group Inc.  “Especially considering the recent well-publicized hacks at several cybercurrency exchanges, the CryptoSecure HD Wallet application is exactly what’s needed to more securely store cryptocurrencies and instantly transact them with anyone in the world.  We are confident that, combined with great support and customer service, the CryptoSecure app can become a favorite with both novice and experienced users.”

CryptoSecure is a next-generation Hierarchical Deterministic (HD) wallet designed to manage, transact, and store a variety of digital currencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.  CryptoSecure enables digital currency owners to stay in charge of their own money, while helping them to navigate complicated cryptocurrency ecosystems with the assistance of our best in class support team.

CryptoSecure will feature numerous capabilities that will make buying, selling, and storing cyber currencies easier and more secure, including the use of sophisticated highly-secure Hierarchical Deterministic addresses, multi-signature withdrawal, time-delayed withdrawals, wallet backups, and seamless buying and selling of a growing list of cryptocurrencies. 

CryptoSecure is expected to  be available globally in 140+ countries in 25+ languages with 20+ currency conversion rates, including JPY, RUB, SGD, USD, CNY, EUR, GBP, and many more.  The Company anticipates that CryptoSecure will be available for Android, though the Google Play Store and iOS, through the Apple App Store, and on Windows, Mac OS, and Linux.

The CryptoSecure HD Wallet app is currently in the late stages of development and beta testing.  The Company anticipates launching CryptoSecure in the next few weeks.

For additional information about CryptoSecure, visit www.umfcrypto.com.

Contact: Sean Ross, President
UMF Group Inc. 
[email protected]

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
This news release includes forward-looking statements that reflect UMF Group Inc. current expectations about its future results, performance, prospects and opportunities UMF Group Inc. has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words and phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “should”, “typical”, “we are confident” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to UMF Group Inc. and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects of opportunities in the remainder of 2018 and beyond, to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.