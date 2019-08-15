Breaking News
Home / Top News / UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES DISCONTINUANCE OF WAIVER GRANTS UNDER THE DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT AND STOCK PURCHASE PLAN

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES DISCONTINUANCE OF WAIVER GRANTS UNDER THE DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT AND STOCK PURCHASE PLAN

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

FREEHOLD, NJ, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) today announced that as of August 16, 2019, the Company will not be granting waivers to the $1,000 monthly maximum for the purchase of shares for cash under its Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan.

Mr. Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Because we believe that the Company’s current stock price is undervalued, and in light of the Company’s strong operating performance and our confidence in our business going forward, the Board of Directors and management have determined that it is in the best interest of our shareholders to no longer grant waivers to the $1,000 monthly maximum, until further notice.”

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 121 manufactured home communities with approximately 22,600 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland and Michigan. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

Certain statements included in this press release which are not historical facts may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can provide no assurance those expectations will be achieved. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from expectations are contained in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K and described from time to time in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact: Nelli Madden
732-577-9997

# # # #

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.