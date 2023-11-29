FREEHOLD, NJ, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) (TASE: UMH), announced the addition of George Kline, Vice President of Corporate Security.

Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “UMH is pleased to announce the addition of George Kline who will be an excellent asset to our team. Mr. Kline served twenty-five years with the NYPD. He held various ranks and positions in the Patrol, Narcotics, Detective and Counterterrorism Bureaus. He was a Commander of the International Terrorism Branch of the FBI/NYPD’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, the 20th Precinct Detective Squad and the Bronx Transit Robbery Squad. Post 9/11, Mr. Kline was detailed to the NYC Office of Emergency Management where he managed the Public Safety Branch during active emergencies in New York City and worked with the maritime community to develop a NYC maritime evacuation plan. He finished his career while assigned to the Police Commissioner’s Office as NYPD liaison to the US Government’s Combatting Terrorism Technical Support Office. Mr. Kline began his private sector career in 2013 with a large security company overseeing all investigations and the creation of a central command center. In 2017, he founded a private investigative business where he has been performing security consulting and private investigations. Mr. Kline attended the prestigious FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA where he studied with police executives from over 300 law enforcement agencies. He is a member of the FBI National Academy Associates extending his law enforcement network throughout the United States and internationally. He holds a master’s degree in Urban Affairs from Hunter College, and a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from St. John’s University.

“Mr. Kline will be responsible for all aspects of resident and corporate security. He will be on site assessing and developing proper security practices within our communities. Additionally, Mr. Kline will consult with our engineering team to design expansions and new communities using advanced security planning.”

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities with approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

Contact: Nelli Madden

732-577-9997

# # # #