UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF NELLI MADDEN

FREEHOLD, NJ, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) today announced that it has promoted Nelli Madden from Director of Investor Relations to Vice President of Investor Relations, effective October 1, 2020.
Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Nelli has been with UMH for over eight years and in her current role of Director of Investor Relations for five years. She has excelled in her current role and we are confident that she will continue to help further the company’s long-term goals in her new position. She has done an exceptional job maintaining and establishing relationships with shareholders, research analysts and investment bankers. UMH is proud to promote Nelli to Vice President of Investor Relations in recognition of her great dedication to UMH and our investors.”
UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland and Michigan. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.
# # # #
Contact: Nelli Madden
732-577-9997
UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
Juniper Business Plaza
3499 Route 9 North, Suite 3-C
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 577-9997
Fax: (732) 577-9980
- Now You Can Enjoy Bubble Tea from Anywhere; Chowbus Launches in Australia - September 30, 2020
- Cross Keys Capital Advises Atlanta Allergy & Asthma Clinic on Partnership with Southern Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy Partners - September 30, 2020
- Zosano Pharma Receives Preliminary FDA Communication on Qtrypta™ NDA - September 30, 2020