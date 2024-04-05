FREEHOLD, NJ, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) (TASE:UMH), a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in manufactured home communities, announced today that it has published its 2023 Sustainability Report. It is now available on the Company’s website at www.umh.reit .

Aaron Potter, Vice President of ESG, commented, “UMH’ sustainability is inherent in its mission of providing quality affordable housing. We are also dedicated to smart and conscious environmental initiatives that create value and enhance the communities where our residents live. Above all, we recognize the importance of good corporate governance in ensuring the Company’s continued success and maintaining the confidence of our shareholders. We are proud of all our efforts that are detailed in the Sustainability Report and encourage everyone to read it.”

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

