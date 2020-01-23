UMH PROPERTIES, INC. RANKED 6TH LARGEST LAND LEASE COMMUNITY PORTFOLIO OWNER/OPERATOR IN NORTH AMERICA

FREEHOLD, NJ, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) announced that it has been ranked the 6th largest manufactured home community portfolio owner/operator throughout North America in the 31th anniversary ALLEN REPORT authored by George Allen.

Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “UMH is proud to be the 6th largest owner of manufactured housing communities in North America. We have carefully built this portfolio by acquiring well located value-add communities and implementing our business plan. Since 2010, we have acquired 94 communities containing 16,400 sites. These communities have substantially increased in value as a result of improved community operations. UMH provides needed affordable housing. We look forward to continuing to build long-term value for our shareholders.”

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 122 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland and Michigan. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

