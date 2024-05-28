FREEHOLD, NJ, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) (TASE:UMH), today announced that the Company will participate in Nareit’s REITweek: 2024 Investor Conference, to be held in New York City, at the New York Hilton Midtown.

UMH’s senior management team is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be available live via webcast and accessible on the Company’s website, www.umh.reit, in the Upcoming Events section. The webcast replay will be available for 30 days after the presentation. Presentation materials will also be available on the Company’s website homepage.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 136 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

Contact: Nelli Madden

732-577-4062