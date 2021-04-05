UMH PROPERTIES, INC. WILL HOST FIRST QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

Breaking News
FREEHOLD, NJ, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH), a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in manufactured home communities, announced that it will host its First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call. Senior management will discuss the results, current market conditions and future outlook on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

UMH’s First Quarter 2021 results will be released on Thursday, May 6, 2021, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, and will be available on the Company’s website at www.umh.reit, in the Financials section.

To participate in the webcast, select the webcast icon on the homepage of the Company’s website at www.umh.reit, in the Upcoming Events section. Interested parties can also participate via conference call by calling toll free 877-513-1898 (domestically) or 412-902-4147 (internationally).

The replay of the conference call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 7, 2021. It will be available until August 1, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing toll free 877-344-7529 (domestically) and 412-317-0088 (internationally) and entering the passcode 10153820. A transcript of the call and the webcast replay will be available at the Company’s website, www.umh.reit.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 126 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama and South Carolina. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

