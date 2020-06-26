UMH PROPERTIES, INC. WILL HOST SECOND QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

Breaking News
FREEHOLD, NJ, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH), a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in manufactured home communities, announced that it will host its Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call. Senior management will discuss the results, current market conditions and future outlook on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

UMH’s Second Quarter 2020 results will be released on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, and will be available on the Company’s website at www.umh.reit, in the “Financial Information & Filings” section.

To participate in the webcast, select the microphone icon found on the homepage www.umh.reit. Interested parties can also participate via conference call by calling toll free 877-513-1898 (domestically) or 412-902-4147 (internationally).

The replay of the conference call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 6, 2020. It will be available until November 1, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing toll free 877-344-7529 (domestically) and 412-317-0088 (internationally) and entering the passcode 10145442. A transcript of the call and the webcast replay will be available at the Company’s website, www.umh.reit.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 122 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,100 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.                                               

