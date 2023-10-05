SEATTLE, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Umoja Biopharma, Inc., a transformative immuno-oncology company creating off-the-shelf treatments for solid and hematologic cancers, today announced that the Company will present at the 2023 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa to be held October 10-12, 2023, in Carlsbad, California, and virtually.

Presentation Details:

Presentation Date/Time: Thursday, October 12, from 9:30-9:45 a.m. PT

Presentation Location: Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, 7100 Aviara Resort Dr., Carlsbad, CA 92011

Presentation Room: Rentschler ATMP Ballroom

Presenting Speaker: David Fontana, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer

Virtual attendance is available which includes a livestream of Umoja’s presentation and the ability to view all conference sessions on-demand. Please visit https://meetingonthemesa.com for full information including registration.

About the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

Organized by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa is a three-day conference featuring more than 120 dedicated company presentations by leading public and private companies, highlighting technical and clinical achievements over the past 12 months in the areas of cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, tissue engineering, and broader regenerative medicine technologies, as well as over 100 panelists and featured speakers.

About Umoja Biopharma

Umoja Biopharma, Inc. is an early clinical-stage company advancing an entirely new approach to immunotherapy. The Company is a transformative multi-platform immuno-oncology company founded with the goal of creating curative treatments for solid and hematological malignancies. Founded based on pioneering work performed at Seattle Children’s Research Institute and Purdue University, Umoja’s novel approach is powered by integrated cellular immunotherapy technologies including the VivoVec™ off-the-shelf in vivo delivery platform and the RACR™/CAR in vivo cell expansion/control platform. Designed from the ground up to work together, these platforms are being developed to create and harness a powerful immune response in the body to directly, safely, and controllably attack cancer. Umoja believes that its approach can provide broader access to the most advanced immunotherapies and enable more patients to live better, fuller lives. To learn more, visit http://umoja-biopharma.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Umoja Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our”). The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to vary materially, including, among others, the risks inherent in drug development such as those associated with the initiation, cost, timing, progress and results of the Company’s current and future research and development programs, preclinical and clinical trials, as well as any economic, market and social disruptions. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Umoja Media Contact:

Karissa Cross, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

kcross@lifescicomms.com