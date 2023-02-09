Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, today launched its Regional Hub for Asia & Oceania in Bangkok, Thailand.

The new Regional Hub for Asia & Oceania will aim to strengthen the presence of the UN Global Compact in the region, including better outreach and support for businesses across the region on how to help make progress on the Sustainable Development Goals and implement the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact. An expanded regional presence is a key pillar of the strategy of the UN Global Compact to extend engagement with businesses in other countries, particularly in the Global South, and empower the region in its sustainability and decarbonization efforts to accelerate its transition to a green economy.

At a gathering with Government, UN, and private sector representatives, Sanda Ojiambo, Executive Director and CEO of the UN Global Compact, said:

“At the UN Global Compact, we know that businesses cannot achieve sustainability goals in isolation. Our new regional hub in Bangkok will enable us to understand and respond to the needs of the region better and build strategic partnerships with business and stakeholders to drive sustainable business forward and leverage the capabilities of the UN system. It will help drive change and advance corporate sustainability and responsible business practice across the region.”

Work at the Hub is expected to tailor existing programmes and new initiatives by the UN Global Compact to directly speak to the needs and opportunities for business in the region. The Hub will serve to strengthen the existing Global Compact Local Networks and expand the presence of the UN Global Compact in priority countries. In addition, the chosen location of the Hub in Bangkok will serve as an opportunity to work more closely with the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), UN Resident Coordinators in the region and the UN system. Through the Hub, the UN Global Compact aims to strengthen its existing Local Networks in 14 countries in the region, and extend its presence to new priority countries, including New Zealand and Cambodia.

Also speaking at the launch, Gita Sabbharwal, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Thailand said:

“We are at the midway point to the 2030 Agenda and the leadership of the private sector will remain pivotal in accelerating the achievement of the SDGs. The UN Global Compact Regional Hub here in Bangkok will further advance our efforts, catalyze regional collaboration, and spur private sector to urgent action on the SDGs in Thailand as well as across the Asia-Pacific region. The UN in Thailand is looking forward to raising the collective impact of our work with the Regional Hub and the UN Global Compact Network Thailand.”

Suphachai Chearavanont, CEO of the C.P. Group said:

“The private sector in Thailand is dynamic, motivated and ready to transition from commitment to action on the SDGs. The launch of the UN Global Compact Asia & Oceania Regional Hub is a welcome move, indicating the commitment of the UN Global Compact towards regional growth, collaboration and action towards SDGs and the Ten Principles. We at C.P. Group and GCNT congratulate UN Global Compact on the launch and look forward to working with the Hub to establish long-lasting corporate sustainability in both Thailand and beyond in the region.”

Kaveh Zahedi, Deputy Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) said:

“For the Asia Pacific region to achieve its sustainable development and climate aspirations, businesses and the private sector must play a central role. The establishment of the UN Global Compact regional hub will add much needed momentum for tackling the region’s biggest challenges, aligning public and private sector actions towards decarbonization and the drive towards a green economy. We look forward to a strong partnership with the Global Compact and an alliance with the UN ESCAP Sustainable Business Network.”

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 17,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and 69 Local Networks, the UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative — one Global Compact uniting business for a better world. For more information, visit our website at unglobalcompact.org.

