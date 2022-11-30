Peer Learning Groups will provide a platform for sustainability professionals to discuss critical sustainability issues, share best practices, and build a network of like-minded professionals

New York, U.S.A., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The UN Global Compact today launched Peer Learning Groups to bring together sustainability leaders across industries and sectors to discuss critical sustainability issues, share best practices, and build a network of like-minded professionals. Through facilitated sessions, curated resources and group discussions, participants can gain insights and share knowledge in a safe and regulated environment.

Coordinated with Global Compact Local Networks, the Peer Learning Groups in 2023 will focus on four priority areas — climate action, gender equality, labour and human rights, and Small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) — with the goal of moving companies towards taking ambitious action on these issues.

Commenting on the launch of the new virtual offering, Sanda Ojiambo, Assistant Secretary-General and CEO of the UN Global Compact said, “To support companies advance their sustainability journey, our new Peer Learning Groups offer professionals opportunities to connect with — and learn from — their peers. We have seen there is a growing desire for community and connection as businesses navigate more complex business environments and a dynamic and fast changing stakeholder and sustainability landscape.”

Peer Learning Groups are open to participating companies of the UN Global Compact in more than 30 Local Networks. Applications for the inaugural Peer Learning Groups in 2023 are now open at unglobalcompact.org/peerlearning

