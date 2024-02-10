A United Nations expert on torture is calling on the U.K. government to halt the possible extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to the U.S., citing concerns that he would be at risk of treatment amounting to torture or other forms of ill-treatment or punishment.
The U.N. Special Rapporteur on Torture, Alice Jill Edwards, said in a press release that Assange “suffers from a long-standing and recurrent depressive disorder” and that he “is assessed as being at
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- UN torture expert urges UK to halt Julian Assange’s US extradition over fears of torture, human rights abuses - February 10, 2024
- Trump takes familiar dig at justice system after Biden documents report: ‘sick’ - February 9, 2024
- Louisiana plans to deploy 150 National Guard troops to southern border amid surge in illegal immigrants - February 9, 2024