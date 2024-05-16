FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, is introducing a bill to prevent the federal government from using taxpayer dollars to issue “unacceptable” identification cards to illegal immigrants.
The bill, co-sponsored by Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., comes as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) plans to launch the ICE Secure Docket Card program this summer, with the distribution of approximately 10,000 cards to migrants being released into the U.S.
