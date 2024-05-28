An illegal immigrant wanted for the murder of a woman in West Virginia has an “extensive” criminal history in his home country of El Salvador.
“We really need to change our immigration system in this country. This is unacceptable,” Berkeley County Sheriff Rob Blair told reporters at a press conference earlier this month.
David Antonio Calderon, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, is now charged with murder after authorities responded to a fire in a fi
