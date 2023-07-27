Through events like this, UNCF and the Baltimore Mayor’s Office are transforming the HBCU narrative across Baltimore City by helping more Baltimore students of color get to and through college

Baltimore, MD, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and special guest Mayor Brandon Scott are gearing up for the inaugural UNCF Baltimore Mayor’s Masked Ball, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor.

Sponsored by Johns Hopkins University and The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company the inaugural UNCF Baltimore Mayor’s Masked Ball is a premier fundraising gala and major social event focusing on raising awareness of the needs and benefits of a college education, the students UNCF serves, and the contributions of historically Black colleges and universities.

Hosted by Honorary Chairs, Dr. David Wilson, president, Morgan State University, Dr. Anthony Jenkins, president, Coppin State University, a diverse group of corporate sponsors, local businesses and professional organizations, the inaugural UNCF Baltimore Mayor’s Masked Ball is an evening of celebration. The ball is attended by civic leaders, alumni, dignitaries, volunteers and friends of UNCF. This must-attend event is full of fun, fashion and glamour, and supports UNCF’s mission of investing in Better Futures® for the young men and women we serve by helping them move to and through college.

For 79 years, UNCF has strived to change the HBCU narrative across the nation by equipping more HBCU students with the resources necessary to transition into college, graduate and ultimately expand and diversify America’s highly educated workforce.

“I’m thrilled to join Mayor Scott to bring the Mayor’s Masked Ball to the great city of Baltimore,” said Harry Christian III, development director, UNCF. I commend Mayor Scott and the City of Baltimore for your unwavering commitment and support to UNCF and our mission to invest in students of color to help make better futures for us all.”

Dr. Freeman Harbowski, president emeritus of UMBC (The University of Maryland, Baltimore County), and Sashi Brown, president of the Baltimore Ravens will each receive the M.A.S.K.E.D., “Mankind Assisting Students Kindle Educational Dreams” award for their steadfast commitment to education and ongoing support of UNCF.

“Education is a portal system into gaining knowledge that can never be taken away from our young people”, said Mayor Brandon Scott. “We are proud to welcome UNCF into Charm City for their inaugural Baltimore Mayor’s Masked Ball in an effort to raise awareness on the cultural importance of attending historically Black colleges and universities and providing resources to ease the process of attending college.”

For more information and sponsorship opportunities, visit UNCF.org/BaltimoreMMB or contact Harry Christian III at 202.810.0333 or by email at harry.christian@uncf.org.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

