UNCF hosting Legacy of Leadership Luncheon, honoring Local Champions of Education and Raising Funds for HBCUs

The Honorable Albert Bryan, Jr., Governor, United States Virgin Islands, to serve as keynote speaker

Miami, Florida, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — During the past 75 years, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) has helped a half-million students earn college degrees. As the largest and most effective minority education organization in the United States, UNCF also actively supports 37 private historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and advocates for minority higher education.

To mark such a major milestone, UNCF will join nearly 300 business, civic and community influencers, including master of ceremonies, Calvin Hughes, anchor, WPLG-TV, and keynote speaker the honorable Albert Bryan, Jr., Governor, U.S. Virgin Islands, at the 2019 South Florida Legacy of Leadership Luncheon at the Hyatt Regency Miami Oct. 17 to help deserving Florida students get to and through college successfully.

Bryan serves as an exemplar, as the only current African American governor in the nation, including states and territories, following his election to the highest office in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Bryan is a longtime proponent of higher education and a graduate of the only HBCU in the Caribbean, the University of the Virgin Islands, where he earned his MBA in 2003. In a recent conversation with his undergraduate alma mater, Wittenberg University, Bryan noted, “I reflect on what a Wittenberg education and the Virgin Islands school system have done for me, and I want to make sure that every child has that opportunity and understands the real value of what it can mean in achieving multiple successes in their life.”

Local community leaders Thelma Vernell Anderson Gibson, founder of Miami-Dade’s Women’s Chamber of Commerce as well as namesake and sponsor of The Thelma Gibson Health Initiative; and Lakitsia Gaines, philanthropist, entrepreneur and owner of two local State Farm Insurance agencies recognized with the internationally coveted “Million Dollar Roundtable” award, will both be honored with the UNCF Legacy of Leadership award for their dedication to providing a high-quality education to Florida’s youth.

“Our leadership luncheon honors local champions whose footprints serve as an investment in today’s youth,” said Haki Halisi, area development director, UNCF. “Because of these individuals, many of us understand the importance of service and paying it forward—doors that were closed for us are now open for the next generation of trailblazers.”

More than 5,500 Florida students attend HBCUs, including UNCF-supported scholar Melissa Hamilton and Brea Rolle, president, Bahamian Connections Student Association, Florida Memorial University. Both Hamilton and Rolle will talk about the impact of UNCF support and the importance of HBCUs at the luncheon.

UNCF-member institutions Florida Memorial University, Edward Waters College and Bethune Cookman University are among the Florida HBCUs that contribute almost 8,000 jobs, $833 million in economic impact and $8.6 billion in lifetime earnings for Florida HBCU graduates, according to a landmark study commissioned by UNCF.

“This is an annual initiative we are hosting to support area students and local HBCUs,” said Halisi. “We are encouraging the community to secure better futures for us all by investing in UNCF and the schools and students we serve and by serving as a voice for deserving youth.”

This event is made possible because of the commitment of UNCF sponsors, including Wells Fargo, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau and Ocean Bank.

Click here for more information about UNCF’s efforts in South Florida. To purchase event tickets, e-mail [email protected] or call 954.527.3315. Follow the discussion on Twitter #UNCFMiami.



###

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF awards more than $100 million in scholarships annually and administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org, or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

CONTACT: Cynetra McMillian United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF) 202.854.0007 [email protected]