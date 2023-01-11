Local Offices Honoring the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Washington, D.C., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Several UNCF (United Negro College Fund) offices across the country are hosting events to recognize the legacy of a great American: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The annual Martin Luther King, Jr. National Holiday, which was first observed on Jan. 20, 1986, is considered a national day of service where communities come together to volunteer to conduct projects helping the homeless and needy families.

UNCF local events will raise awareness about its mission and its fundraising efforts to help students, many of whom are first-generation and come from low-income communities, to go to and through college.

The following is a list of upcoming MLK events:

Monday, January 16

City Events

Anderson, SC

2023 Martin Luther King Birthday Celebration

Monday, January 16

5:00 p.m.

Anderson County Civic Center

3027 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Anderson, SC

Los Angeles

2023 Martin Luther King Breakfast

Monday, January 16

7:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Proud Bird Events Center

11022 Aviation Blvd.

Los Angeles

The event includes a full-service breakfast, entertainment, and a keynote address by Dr. George T. French, Jr., president of Clark Atlanta University, Atlanta, GA.

Minneapolis, MN

2023 Annual MLK Holiday Breakfast (Hybrid Event–Attend in person or online)

Monday, January 16

8:00 a.m.

Minneapolis Convention Center Ballroom

1301 Second Ave. South

Washington, DC

2023 40th Annual MLK Birthday Celebration (DMV area)

Monday, January 16

9:00 a.m.

The Hotel at the University of Maryland

7777 Baltimore Ave.

College Park, MD

Many of our UNCF-member institutions are holding events commemorating King’s legacy. Visit the school’s website for details.

