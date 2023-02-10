More than 300 attendees expected to participate in stay-connected programs designed to enhance skills for post-academic life and career opportunities

Washington D.C., Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UNCF’s (United Negro College Fund) Leadership Conference, is hosting a powerful three-day conference on Feb. 16-19 in Birmingham, AL to connect more than 300 students, faculty, leaders in the HBCU community, funding experts, sponsors, alumni and UNCF-member institutions for life and career learning experiences.

The conference is being held in conjunction with the anniversary celebrations of the 76th National Alumni Council (NAC) and the 64th National Pre-alumni Council and will provide networking, motivational and educational opportunities for alumni, pre-alumni, UNCF staff, UNCF-member institutions and current and potential supporters of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

“If you want to connect with more than 300 students, faculty, leaders in the HBCU community, funding experts, sponsors, alumni and member institutions of the country’s largest and most effective African American education organization—UNCF, this is your chance,” said Michael J. Cleveland, president, National Alumni Council, UNCF, and alumnus of Tougaloo College.

“This is the perfect opportunity to get acquainted with key decision makers and engage students who are on the path to leadership. Your involvement in this conference is an opportunity to demonstrate a commitment to education now and in the future,” said Cleveland.

This exciting three-day leadership conference provides interactive and energizing workshops and industry speakers exploring the best and most promising practices relevant to students, alumni and UNCF-member HBCUs.

Sponsors of the 2023 leadership conference are presenting sponsor Goldman Sachs, and other partners AlixPartners, American Express, Bank of America, Best Buy, Cox Enterprises, FedEx, Toyota and Walton Family Foundation.

The NAC is also partnering with UNCF’s Empower Me Tour created by founding sponsor Wells Fargo to offer college students and recent alumni an opportunity to engage with Fortune 500 companies, nonprofit organizations and government agencies through career fairs and interactive workshops on various topics, including financial literacy, entrepreneurship, interviewing skills, securing internships and job opportunities.

Highlights of the three-day conference include an alumni summit luncheon, UNCF Legacy Gala, Miss National UNCF Coronation, a sneaker ball and memorial service.

To learn more and register to attend the conference, visit UNCF.org/NAC2023.

The NAC is a UNCF-sponsored, direct service organization of HBCU graduates, current students of the 37 member HBCUs supported by UNCF, and individuals and institutions who support the advancement of Black higher education. It was founded in 1946 by Fisk University alumnus James E. Stamps. Its mission is to support, promote, influence and strengthen HBCUs.

###

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

CONTACT: Roy Betts United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF) 240.703.3384 roy.betts@uncf.org