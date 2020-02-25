UNCF Philadelphia Women of Faith Fundraising Event Aims to Build a Quality Education for All

Raising dollars for deserving HBCU students in the Philadelphia area, the event honors women of faith, community leaders and individuals for their steadfast commitment to elevate the power of a college education

Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UNCF (United Negro College Fund) will host its sixth annual UNCF Women of Faith for Education Afternoon Tea at 3 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27 at the Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel in Elkins Park. Honoring women from the Philadelphia region who are passionate about securing better futures for everyone through higher education, the fundraising event aims to also build a bridge between generations through education.

“We are excited about our key faith-based event that recognizes the power of women. Churches and religious leaders have been with UNCF since our founding and continue to support us in so many ways. What better place to highlight women of faith than in the City of Sisterly Affection,” said Richard Lee Snow, regional development director, UNCF.

Since its founding, UNCF has empowered more than half a million students to earn college degrees. As the largest and most effective minority education organization in the United States, UNCF also actively supports 37 private historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and advocates for minority higher education.

For their steadfast commitment to education and unwavering support of UNCF, the Rev. Dr. Jessica Kendall Ingram of African Methodist Episcopal Church and Medina A. Rashid, director of operations, Masjidullah Early Child Care, will both receive the UNCF “Keeper of the Flame Award.”

“Community supporters, including co-chairs Cynthia A. Brown, Shirley Jones A. Shakur, the Rev. Dr. Lorina L Marshall-Blake and Dahlia Palmer, are making the event possible through collective support,” said Snow. Event vice chairs are the Rev. Dr. Hyacinth Bobb Grannum, founding pastor of New Covenant Church of Philadelphia; Ellyn Jo Walker of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church; Pauline M. Moore of 10th Memorial Baptist Church; Jill R. James, Ameriheath Caritas, Minister Joanne Howard, New Covenant Church of Philadelphia; Marian Hawkins, Salem Baptist Church; Frances E. Stallings, Triumph Baptist Church; Leslie Patterson-Tyler, Mother Bethel AME Church; and Martina Walker, PNC Wealth Management.

The Women of Faith for Education Afternoon Tea will feature a pre-tea reception, vendors, and live performances. Corporate partners, religious leaders, and community influencers will be in attendance, including event emcee Solomon Jones from Praise 107.9. Entertainment for the evening will be provided by CAPA Student Choir. The event will also feature student testimonials, door prizes and a “Parade of Crowns” competition. Last year, nearly $80,000 was raised to help deserving Philadelphia area students get to and through college.

To purchase tickets, go to UNCF.org/Philadelphia. Follow this event on social media @UNCF #UNCFPhiladelphia #UNCF #UNCF75.

###

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF awards more than $100 million in scholarships annually and administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, “A mind is a terrible thing

CONTACT: Mashari Grissom United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF) 202-854-0007 [email protected]