Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / UNCF Receives $50,000 Grant from Bayer Fund

UNCF Receives $50,000 Grant from Bayer Fund

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

Donation to help expand UNCF STEM initiatives through scholarships

Newark, N.J, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UNCF announced today it has received a grant for $50,000 from Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer in the US. This grant will support a Bayer Fund STEM Scholarship Program for students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), which UNCF will administer. 

In accepting the Bayer Fund grant, Ngozi Emenyeonu, area development director, UNCF noted, “This grant will not only provide support to our organization, but also the community we serve by allowing us to expand our STEM initiatives and provide opportunities to increase the percentage of African American students who will be better prepared to have careers in the STEM field.” 

“Throughout the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, President of Bayer Fund. “We’re proud to be able to provide support to develop programs that help to improve the quality of life for people in our communities, and we believe education is the great equalizer to overcome the many inequities and obstacles that many kids in under resourced communities face.”.” 

In 2020, Bayer Fund awarded more than $17 million to over 3,400 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and community development. Over the last five years, nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $80 million.  

To learn more about UNCF, visit UNCF.org.  

To learn more about Bayer Fund, visit https://www.fund.bayer.us. 

 

                                                                             ### 
 

About UNCF

  
UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”®  

About Bayer Fund  

Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.  

CONTACT: Monique LeNoir
United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF)
202-810-0231
monique.lenoir@uncf.org

Nicole Hayes
Bayer Fund
(201) 421-5268
Nicole.Hayes@Bayer.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.