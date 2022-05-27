Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / UNCF to Congress: More Funding for HBCU Priorities is Necessary

UNCF to Congress: More Funding for HBCU Priorities is Necessary

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

UNCF’s Senior Vice President presented testimony on behalf of HBCUs and underserved students

Washington, DC, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Senior Vice President, Public Policy and Government Affairs Lodriguez Murray delivered public witness testimony on May 26 before the House Appropriations Committee panel which funds the Department of Education.

At the hearing, with a focus on the Fiscal Year 2023 budget which Congress must write and pass, Murray spoke on the needs of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) as well as how Congress could help students from underserved backgrounds.

The main focus of the testimony was the congressional need to fund the Title III “Strengthening HBCUs” Program at a robust $500 million, which would be an increase from the current level of $337 million. Mr. Murray noted that one HBCU in particular received a $100 million funding increase, by themselves, in FY 2022.  Therefore, it is logical that the Title III “Strengthening HBCUs” program should receive a $100-plus million increase since the collective of over 100 institutions all share in the program.

After Murray’s testimony, House Appropriations Committee and Subcommittee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) and Subcommittee Ranking Member Tom Cole (R-OK) both noted UNCF’s testimony was thorough and compelling. Together, they questioned their overall funding numbers and if their allocation would allow that level of funding increase.

A key component of Murray’s testimony addressed the juxtaposition between the recent pandemic related influx of funding for HBCUs versus the long-standing underfunding of the institutions. 

“More can be done by Congress to support HBCUs. As much funding as has come our way, I want to be clear: a two-year influx cannot reverse 150 years of systemic, persistent underfunding. HBCUs have been at the forefront of improving education and health disparities long before the issues have recently become vogue,” said Murray.

You can view Murray’s testimony delivered on behalf of UNCF here.

You can also amplify Mr. Murray’s message via the following social media links:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CeCmYf9pvKx/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

###

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

CONTACT: Monique LeNoir
United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF)
202-810-0231
monique.lenoir@uncf.org

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.