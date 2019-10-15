UNCF to Host the Inaugural Cincinnati Mayor’s Luncheon

Hosted by the honorable John Cranley, mayor, city of Cincinnati, the luncheon celebrates UNCF’s 75-year legacy of supporting a new generation of leaders

Cincinnati, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — During the past 75 years, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) has empowered more than half a million students to earn college degrees. As the largest and most effective minority education organization in the United States, UNCF actively supports 37 private historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and advocates for minority higher education. UNCF has been marking the significant milestone via a year-long celebration through its fundraising events across the country, including the inaugural Cincinnati Mayor’s Luncheon benefitting UNCF, slated for Friday, Nov. 8 at the Westin Cincinnati Downtown Hotel.

Nearly 200 civic, business and community leaders are expected to attend, including event host, the honorable John Cranley, mayor, city of Cincinnati; keynote speaker, Dr. Elford Pinkard, president, Wilberforce University; master of ceremonies, Courtis Fuller, anchor, WLWT5; and many other notable figures who support UNCF’s mission.

“UNCF has a long and storied legacy of advocacy, support and celebration of HBCUs 0and the students they serve,” said Pinkard. “UNCF has done this important work by creating partnerships and collaborations that transcend our differences and acknowledges our shared humanity. I am honored to represent Wilberforce University by providing the keynote address at the Cincinnati Mayor’s Luncheon and tell the powerful and inspiring story of UNCF and Wilberforce University, especially as the nation struggles to overcome discord.”

With the help of title sponsors, P&G and Fifth Third Bank; supporting partners, Central State University, Cincinnati Public Schools, Dinsmore, Kentucky State University, Radio One, Vibe Cincinnati, Westin and Wilberforce University; and media partner, WLWT5, UNCF-supported students are able to work toward college degrees.

“A college education is more important than ever, but it is also more expensive than ever. We are living in a time when official support for getting a college education—state support for state colleges and universities, federal support for Pell Grants and other student aid—is under attack and losing purchasing power,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “So that means that more students of color than ever before are looking for support from UNCF and events like the Cincinnati Mayor’s Luncheon to help them meet their needs.”

About UNCF

UNCF (the United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @UNCF.

