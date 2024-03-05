Through events like this, UNCF—now in its 80th year—is changing the HBCU narrative across the nation by helping more students of color get to and through college

NEW ORLEANS, LA, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As a major event during its yearlong 80th anniversary celebration, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) hosted its 11th annual New Orleans Mayor’s Masked Ball on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans.

More than 600 guests representing local corporate supporters, educators, religious leaders and community advocates attended. Actress, comedian, author and coach Kim Coles served as the mistress of ceremonies. The event kicked off with the Zulu Tramps and One Shot Brass Band leading the honorees and VIPs into the event ballroom in true New Orleans style.

With more than 28 years of service and a track record of community involvement, UNCF New Orleans welcomed its new Ball Chair Scott Snipes, general manager, Hyatt Regency New Orleans, as the returning presenting sponsor. In addition to the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, like past years, local sponsors contributed towards the success of this event.

Gifts received helped gross more than $730,000 from partners such as New Orleans Saints/Pelicans, Entergy, Ochsner Health, Mardi Gras Productions, Four Seasons Hotel & Private Residences, Encore and WWL-TV (local CBS affiliate).

It was a remarkable night of inspiration as UNCF MASKED Award honorees, Stephanie and Ryan Burks, owners of RYCARS Construction reminded the audience of the importance of investing in better futures for our students and Caroline Wanga, president and CEO of Essence Ventures and co-founder of WangaWoman LLC, encouraged everyone to use their ‘broken pieces’ and live life authentically. The honorees were also presented a Key to the City from the Hon. LaToya Cantrell, mayor of New Orleans.

Evening highlights also included greetings from local university presidents, Dr. Rochelle Ford, Dillard University, and Dr. C. Reynold Verret, Xavier University, who reminded attendees that for 80 years, UNCF has strived to change the historically Black college and university (HBCU) narrative across the nation by equipping more HBCU students with the resources necessary to transition into college, graduate and ultimately establish careers that will build better futures for our society.

UNCF and HBCUs matter now more than ever as our students and institutions need ongoing support. “Events like the New Orleans Mayor’s Masked Ball help us do just that,” said Therese Badon, senior vice president, development and special events divisions, UNCF.

During student testimonials, Xavier University Senior, Jada Owens shared that she is graduating debt-free due to UNCF scholarship support over her four-year studies, and Dillard University Junior, Abbey-Lynn Gonzalez shared the countless times the UNCF scholarship saved her from dropping out of college. Gonzalez is a music major and graciously thanked donors with a beautiful impromptu rendition of the song “Grateful” which brought many in the audience to tears.

The night culminated with the legendary funk band, The Bar-Kays bringing everyone to the dance floor to celebrate a wonderful night of philanthropy. For more information on the New Orleans Mayor’s Masked Ball and future sponsorship opportunities, call 504.581.3794 or email [email protected].

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. During its 80-year existence, UNCF has raised more than $5 billion and helped more than 500,000 students not just attend college, but thrive, graduate, and become leaders. To serve youth, the community, and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees, and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 50,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

