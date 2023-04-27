Lodriguez Murray has been included on the list for the third time in a row

L. Murry photo Lodriguez Murray — Senior Vice President, Public Policy and Government Affairs

Washington, D.C., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the third year running, UNCF’s (United Negro College Fund, Inc.) Senior Vice President for Public Policy and Government Affairs Lodriguez Murray has been listed as one of Washingtonian Magazine’s “Most Influential People Shaping Policy.”

Catherine Merrill, Washingtonian’s President and CEO said the issue’s selection process takes into consideration subject matter expertise and understanding of how the federal government works with a track record of results. The list comprises “Washingtonians who care about issues and spend a lot of time thinking about them… The selection process is not easy.”

Murray was included under the “Education” section of influencers. The publication noted, “Murray’s organization [UNCF] was one of the lone forces pushing the administration to double student-debt relief for recipients of Pell Grants.”

“I consider this recognition, each year, to be an accomplishment for UNCF,” said Murray. “For years, really decades, historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) were not included in the major policy discussions of this country despite making an outsized impact—economically and otherwise—on the country.

“Working with a bipartisan cross section of members of Congress, Democrat and Republican administrations, and a talented group of HBCU presidents that provide me and UNCF with the perspective needed to affect change, I think we have made a positive impact on underserved students seeking higher education and the colleges who serve them best. And this is something I know about, because I was that student when attending Morehouse College,” said Murray.

“I want to thank all my talented colleagues at UNCF, as they help make this kind of recognition really possible,” Murray continued. “From our President and CEO Dr. Michael Lomax, to my leadership peers and colleagues all, we share Washingtonian’s salute together.”

Other influencers on the list include National Education Association’s (NEA) Becky Pringle, Howard University’s Wayne A.I. Frederick, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, former U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu, and Microsoft’s Fred Humphries.

The 2023 Washingtonian 500 Most Influential People Shaping Policy List issue will be available May 4.

