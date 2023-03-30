Gayle King, co-host, “CBS Mornings,” and editor at large, Oprah Daily; Kim Godwin, president, ABC News; Tiki Barber, NFL ON CBS analyst and co-host of WFAN’s Tiki & Tierney; Ed Lewis, co-founder, Essence Magazine; Dr. Michael Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF; and Grammy®-nominated singer and songwriter, Kenny Lattimore headline UNCF New York Gala honoring Kevin Liles, Colgate-Palmolive Company and Ralph Lauren Corporation.

New York, N.Y., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UNCF (United Negro College Fund) hosted its New York “A Mind Is…”® Gala on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom with 400-plus guests in attendance. The event raised more than $700,000 was support UNCF’s important work to uplift historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and advance educational and career opportunities for young people of color.

UNCF presented its Leadership Award to Kevin Liles, chairman and CEO, 300 Elektra Entertainment; Corporate Partner Award to Ralph Lauren Corporation, accepted by Dee Tejada, head of global diversity, equity and inclusion, social partnerships and philanthropy, executive development and learning; and Legacy Partner Award to Colgate-Palmolive Company, accepted by Prabha Parameswaran, group president, growth and strategy, for their commitment to Black educational equity and economic mobility.

The star-studded evening included special guests Gayle King, co-host, “CBS Mornings,” and editor at large, Oprah Daily; Kim Godwin, president, ABC News; Tiki Barber, NFL ON CBS analyst and co-host of WFAN’s Tiki & Tierney; Ed Lewis, co-founder, Essence Magazine; and Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. The night also featured an amazing performance by Grammy®-nominated singer and songwriter, Kenny Lattimore.

Mikayla Chalmers, a Howard University student, shared her powerful story of how UNCF scholarships have been instrumental in her journey to becoming a pediatrician with a goal of serving disenfranchised communities and addressing the racial disparities in healthcare.

“HBCUs are major engines of Black social and economic mobility and the prosperity of state and local communities,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “The support of events like the ‘A Mind Is…’ Gala from cities like New York ensure that more talented, deserving students can get to and through college. Together, we can empower our next generation who will lead this nation and contribute to our economy.”

“We were pleased to have the opportunity to recognize Kevin Liles, Colgate-Palmolive Company and Ralph Lauren Corporation for their unwavering support of HBCUs and students of color. These distinguished honorees have powerful voices and circles of influence which help us raise awareness of the importance of investing in HBCUs and our students,” said Diego Aviles, vice president, Northeast division, UNCF.

Event sponsors included platinum sponsor, Colgate-Palmolive Company; gold sponsors, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Delta Air Lines, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Spotify and Warner Music Group; silver sponsors, BNY Mellon, Citi, Moody’s, Paramount and Taylor Global; and bronze sponsors, PepsiCo, Schroders, Sony Corporation of America and Wells Fargo.

To support or learn more about UNCF and its initiatives, please visit UNCF.org/NewYork.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

