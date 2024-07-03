While calls to replace President Biden as the Democratic nominee continue to plague his re-election efforts, campaign finance experts believe financial roadblocks could prevent another Democrat from stepping into the role.

The Biden-Harris campaign brought in a huge cash haul this cycle, reporting $127 million raised in June alone. But if Biden were to be replaced or step down as the nominee, there are serious questions about whether another candidate would be able to inherit these fun

[Read Full story at source]