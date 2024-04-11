Pressure BioSciences’ UltraShear Platform for Best-in-Class Nanoemulsions Enables Development and Launch of Health & Wellness Products with Revolutionary Bioavailability, Fast Onset, and Effectiveness

SOUTH EASTON, Mass., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) (“PBIO” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in high-pressure nanotechnology and a pioneer in the development of novel, broadly-enabling, pressure-based instruments and nanoemulsion products and services for the health & wellness, food & beverage, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and other industries, today revealed that its wholly-owned Uncle Bud’s Health & Wellness direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) subsidiary (“Uncle Bud’s”) has announced an expansion of products and categories in 2024 to its recently formed “Premium Collection” of state-of-the-art nanoemulsified products. Premium Collection products are designed to present the apex of innovation in performance and quality in a new generation of diverse nanoemulsion products that continues Uncle Bud’s long commitment to preservative-free and organic, “clean and green” all-natural wellness solutions.

In addition to a major leap forward in performance, all Premium Collection products are processed with PBIO’s multi-patented UltraShear Technology™ (UST™ or UltraShear™) platform. Crafted from 100% natural, organic, preservative-free clean ingredients, and GMO-free, this meticulous attention to detail guarantees customers receive the highest value, best-in-class quality, and most sustainable products available for integrating into their daily wellness routines.

Many health and wellness products use oil-soluble active compounds. Because of their inherent poor solubility, oil-soluble products generally provide the consumer with poor to mediocre onset, absorption, and bioavailability. Consequently, the consumer usually benefits from only a small amount of the active ingredient purchased and used. UltraShear changes all that – products made with PBIO’s UltraShear process are measurably better by multiples in many important performance characteristics from speed of first effects to total payload delivery to product bioavailability, safety, and stability.

The Premium Collection’s inaugural product was an immediate success – a Body Revive Spray for full body recovery, muscle & joint soothing & rejuvenation, containing 1200 mg of UltraShear Nano-CBD. Uncle Bud’s plans to follow the unprecedented response to this UltraShear-enabled innovative, all-plant-based, organic, highly bioavailable topical spray with a rapid expansion into equally compelling non-CBD products spanning multiple new market sectors, and guaranteeing that customers receive the highest performing and highest quality, most sustainable products available for:

Nootropics – to improve cognitive function, memory, focus, recall, creativity, problem-solving, motivation, etc.

Immune Boosters – to improve the body’s ability to fight off pathogens.

Sleep – to enhance rest, relaxation, and the ability to fall asleep.

Skincare – to improve anti-aging, wrinkle reduction, moisturization, and penetration.

Feminine Hygiene – to enhance moisturization, absorption, stability, efficacy, and relief.

Sexual Wellness – to improve bioavailability, enhance sensory experience, and to accelerate onset of effects.

John Hollister, PBIO’s Director of Sales and Marketing, noted: “Each new market sector that Uncle Bud’s will be addressing with its expanding Premium Collection is larger by multiples than the market for our current CBD products. We anticipate our UltraShear platform will open up revenue generation in each of these new sectors that will dwarf our early efforts focused on CBD, which we still believe will be a strong revenue-generating product line for PBIO in 2024.”

Ric Schumacher, PBIO’s President and CEO, added: “These UltraShear-processed Premium Collection products will be released systematically throughout 2024, and are expected to dramatically strengthen and diversify our sales growth, both in Uncle Bud’s and for PBIO overall. We are rapidly engaging, earning, and securing early interest and commitments. We have already started initial development projects with several of the top winery, cosmetics, and nutraceutical companies in the world. We expect these new relationships to evolve into strong revenue-generating customers in 2024 and beyond.”

About Uncle Bud’s

Launched in 2018 with a trailblazing hemp-based Pain Relief product, Uncle Bud’s has rapidly captured an innovative leadership role in the Hemp Seed Oil, Cannabidiol (CBD), and the broader Health & Wellness industry. The Uncle Bud’s brand is revered for its unwavering commitment to domestic manufacturing excellence, setting benchmarks for its organic, preservative-free, non-GMO standards and its ethical cruelty-free practices. Uncle Bud’s is dedicated to the highest-quality formulations and to continuous improvement, guided by the latest scientific research and development innovations – including the revolutionary performance breakthroughs delivered by PBIO’s patented UltraShear™ processing platform. Uncle Bud’s diverse product portfolio addresses an ever-broadening spectrum of consumer needs, encompassing pain relief, sophisticated skincare solutions, personal wellness and athletic recovery products, and specialized pet care items. Learn More: www.unclebudshemp.com * Follow On Social Media: @UncleBuds_Hemp.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. Our patented, scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology™ (UltraShear™) platform allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible oil-based active components in water. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Our patented original enabling platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (PCT), utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. Our patented BaroFold™ technology platform positions us to provide valuable contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment to the bio-pharmaceuticals industry. Our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to our customers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

