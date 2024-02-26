Uncle Bud’s Reports Early Synergies and Measurable Performance Metrics in First Month Since PBIO Acquisition, Catapulting Company to Increased Heights in Market Presence and Consumer Engagement

SOUTH EASTON, Mass., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) (“PBIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the development and distribution of broadly enabling pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialty process development and testing services across global industries, including health and wellness, nutraceuticals, food and beverage, cosmetics, biotherapeutics, and more, is excited to announce promising early financial results from its January 19, 2024 acquisition of Uncle Bud’s Health & Wellness (“UB”).

Key highlights from Uncle Bud’s first month following its acquisition by PBIO include:

Amazon Business Rapid Growth: Amazon sales have surged, increasing 60% over the previous month. This acceleration leverages underlying growth in consumer demand for Uncle Bud’s trusted natural wellness products.

Amazon sales have surged, increasing 60% over the previous month. This acceleration leverages underlying growth in consumer demand for Uncle Bud’s trusted natural wellness products. Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Sales Increase: DTC sales experienced a 16% increase from the previous month, reflecting the solidifying base of loyal customers and a growing interest in the brand’s unique offerings.

DTC sales experienced a 16% increase from the previous month, reflecting the solidifying base of loyal customers and a growing interest in the brand’s unique offerings. Expansion of DTC Customer Base: New DTC customers have grown by 13% compared to the previous month, reflecting the brand’s expanding appeal and its successful outreach efforts.

New DTC customers have grown by 13% compared to the previous month, reflecting the brand’s expanding appeal and its successful outreach efforts. Unprecedented DTC Subscription Growth: New DTC subscriptions have surged by a robust 138% since the previous month, showcasing consumers’ growing trust and preference for UB’s products.

New DTC subscriptions have surged by a robust 138% since the previous month, showcasing consumers’ growing trust and preference for UB’s products. Website Traffic Increase: Unique visitors to UB’s website have increased by 142%, signaling a significant rise in brand awareness and interest in the brand’s holistic wellness solutions.

Unique visitors to UB’s website have increased by 142%, signaling a significant rise in brand awareness and interest in the brand’s holistic wellness solutions. Celebrity Endorsements on the Horizon: UB is in discussions with several high-profile celebrities to join UB, with compelling personal endorsements to further elevate the brand’s visibility and appeal.

UB is in discussions with several high-profile celebrities to join UB, with compelling personal endorsements to further elevate the brand’s visibility and appeal. Influencer Campaign Launch: UB is set to launch an extensive influencer campaign, partnering with one of the largest influencer platforms to engage both micro and macro influencers. This initiative is expected to broaden the brand’s reach and deepen its connection with consumers.

UB is set to launch an extensive influencer campaign, partnering with one of the largest influencer platforms to engage both micro and macro influencers. This initiative is expected to broaden the brand’s reach and deepen its connection with consumers. Premium Collection Introduction: UB recently announced the introduction of a new Premium Collection of products, all of which will be processed with PBIO’s revolutionary, patented UltraShear™ nanoemulsification platform, resulting in measurably increased speed of action, dosing payload delivery, bioavailability, and stability.

“We are thrilled to witness such dynamic growth in our DTC metrics, a testament to the trust and loyalty our customers have in Uncle Bud’s products, as well as anticipatory excitement for the promise of PBIO’s new nanoemulsion product enhancement capabilities. The significant upswing in new subscriptions, customers, revenue, and website traffic are not just numbers to us; they represent real people exploring and definitively choosing better-for-you wellness and natural solutions for their everyday lives,” said Garrett Greller, Director of Marketing at Uncle Bud’s.

Mr. Greller continued: “Moreover, our forthcoming collaborations with high-profile celebrities and the launch of our influencer campaign will not only enhance brand visibility but will reinforce our deep-rooted engagement and adoption of cutting-edge science-driven improvements. They will also strengthen our mission to make Uncle Bud’s extraordinary wellness accessible to everyone. We are on an exciting path of growth and innovation, and these results are just the beginning of what promises to be a rewarding journey ahead for all PBIO stakeholders.”

About Uncle Bud’s

Launched in 2018 with a trailblazing hemp-based Pain Relief product, Uncle Bud’s has rapidly captured an innovative leadership role in the Hemp Seed Oil, Cannabidiol (CBD), and the broader Health & Wellness industry. The Uncle Bud’s brand is revered for its unwavering commitment to domestic manufacturing excellence, setting benchmarks for its organic, preservative-free, non-GMO standards and its ethical cruelty-free practices. Uncle Bud’s is dedicated to the highest-quality formulations and to continuous improvement, guided by the latest scientific research and development innovations – including the revolutionary performance breakthroughs delivered by PBIO’s patented UltraShear™ processing platform. Uncle Bud’s diverse product portfolio addresses an ever-broadening spectrum of consumer needs, encompassing pain relief, sophisticated skincare solutions, personal wellness and athletic recovery products, and specialized pet care items. Learn More: www.unclebudshemp.com * Follow On Social Media: @UncleBuds_Hemp.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. Our patented enabling platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (PCT), utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. Our patented BaroFold™ technology platform, allowing us to enter the bio-pharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment sector. We have also developed the scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology™ (UltraShear™) platform, which allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to our customers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

