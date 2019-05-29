Breaking News
UNCLE Credit Union Releases Board of Directors Election Results for the 2019-2020 Term

UNCLE Credit Union Board of Directors: Front Row (L-R): John Stein, Mila Shapovalov, Ellen Raber, John Freeman. Back Row (L-R): Hugh Bussell, Lee Neely, Chung Bothwell, Clay Smith, Bob Corey.

LIVERMORE, Calif., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UNCLE Credit Union, serving four counties in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Valley, re-elected Chung Bothwell as Board Chairman for the 2019-2020 term. Now commencing her twelfth term in this critical role, Bothwell has served in varied capacities on UNCLE Credit Union’s Board of Directors for more than two decades. She has been highly instrumental in guiding the credit union on a course of sustainable growth while safeguarding its long-term financial health. In 2018, Bothwell helped lead an expansion of the financial institution’s retail network with two successful mergers in San Joaquin County.

“Through the combined efforts of our management team, board, supervisory committee and staff, we continue to pursue strategic growth supported by a strong financial foundation,” said Bothwell. “This not only enables us to deliver premium value to our members, but also helps to ensure that UNCLE Credit Union remains a valuable community resource for years to come.”

Employed at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Bothwell has a wealth of experience in financial management, strategic planning and budgeting. Her education includes a Juris Doctor (JD) and a Master of Laws (LLM) degree, as well as a Master of Business Administration (MBA). Throughout Bothwell’s time with UNCLE, she has worked diligently with Congress to advocate on behalf of credit union members, and has helped initiate impactful financial literacy programs in communities the credit union serves. Bothwell is a 2017 recipient of the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues’ J. Alvin George Outstanding Volunteer Award.

Also retaining their respective leadership positions for the 2019-2020 term were Vice Chairman John Stein, Ph.D. and Treasurer Lee Neely. In addition, veteran board directors John Freeman, Hugh Bussell and Bob Corey were re-elected to a three-year term. Corey also stepped up as Board Secretary, succeeding Mila Shapovalov, who remains an integral member of the board as a director along with Ellen Raber and Clay Smith.

About UNCLE Credit Union
Established in 1957, UNCLE Credit Union is an over $455 million, full-service financial institution serving approximately 27,000 members. The organization offers the benefits of credit union membership and a full array of financial services to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties. UNCLE has seven financial centers located in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Valley, along with an additional 5,000 branches and nearly 30,000 ATMs available through participation in the CO-OP Shared Branching Network. Members can also access a full array of online and mobile banking services. UNCLE Credit Union is renowned for its community involvement, professional and personalized service and unwavering commitment to helping members achieve their financial goals. To learn more, visit www.unclecu.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f54fa5e-1863-4e16-b7f1-143cbb5638d9

