Tens of thousands of Super Tuesday voters sent a message to President Biden, after they chose to mark “uncommitted” on their ballots over voting for him.

With 99% of the expected votes counted in Minnesota, nearly 1 in 3 voters backed someone other than the president, with nearly 46,000 voters, or nearly 19% of Democrats, marking their ballots “uncommitted,” or willfully deciding not to back any named candidate, to protest his support for Israel.

