Uncommon Giving Names Tyler Guidry CTO

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Uncommon Giving Corporation today announced that Tyler Guidry will serve as Chief Technology Officer for the company. Guidry, co-founder and CEO of full-service digital firm Modifly, was instrumental in the development of Uncommon’s flagship platform UncommonGiving.com which launched in 2020. Modifly, based in Austin, Texas, built the full-stack online platform for Uncommon Giving. Now, Modifly’s development team is moving in-house.

“We couldn’t be happier with the work Tyler and his team have done to bring Uncommon Giving to market,” said Uncommon founder and CEO Ron Baldwin. “As we continue to grow our platform and expand our markets for charitable giving solutions, it makes good business sense for the developers to officially join our team.”

Uncommon Giving Corporation is an integrated financial services start-up striving to be the “the generosity company.” At UncommonGiving.com, people can discover nonprofits, explore causes and donate to 1.2 million 501(c)(3) charitable organizations from a digital giving wallet – a democratized donor-advised fund. The company is developing investment portfolios with risk-based, cause-based and faith-based options through its SEC registered investment advisory affiliate, Uncommon Investment Advisors, and is creating what is believed to be the first “generosity index” for ESG investing. Uncommon Giving recently announced plans for an integrated workplace generosity solution for companies to enhance their employee engagement and corporate social responsibility programs through matching gifts, volunteer tracking and more.

“I’ve been eager to find the right opportunity to blend my passion for charitable giving and philanthropy with my background architecting strategies and scaled solutions for fintech organizations,” said Guidry. “Uncommon Giving embodies a compelling mission in a sector that will benefit greatly from the talent and tenacity of our combined teams.”

With more than 20 years of experience in product strategy, management and development, Guidry was instrumental in Modifly’s evolution into a full-service agency whose previous clients include GM, Accenture, HotelTonight and AT&T, among others. Prior to founding Modifly in 2008, Guidry served as Chief Technology Officer for Gratus Capital Management and is former Director of Technology for Mission Increase Foundation, a fundraising and consulting firm for nonprofits. Guidry resides in Austin where he is managing partner for Venture Racket, a seed investment firm of industry strategists, designers and developers.

“When the vision for Uncommon Giving was cast in 2018, no one could have imagined the tremendous needs the United States and the world would be facing today. We believe it’s more important than ever to provide charitable giving solutions that are accessible to people, companies and nonprofits wherever they may be located,” Baldwin said. “We are excited about our team and the opportunity to establish ourselves as ‘the generosity company’ in 2021 and beyond.”

About Uncommon Giving:

Uncommon Giving Corporation, The Generosity Company™, is headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz. The for-profit business is focused on a triple bottom line – economic, social and spiritual return on investment – by awakening generosity and encouraging giving. Company leaders bring decades of experience in financial services, banking, investments, technology and charity, and provide unique capabilities and innovative financial solutions for maximizing generosity.

All securities products or other advisory services are provided by affiliate Uncommon Investment Advisors, an SEC registered investment adviser. Uncommon Giving Corporation is not registered as an investment adviser with the SEC.

Learn more about Uncommon Giving Corporation at https://uncommon.today/

To experience the Uncommon Giving online platform, visit https://uncommongiving.com/

