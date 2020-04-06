“Uncovering Revenue with Contract Compliance” Webinar Series Hosted by PRGX

Webinar series offers a comprehensive approach to better managing supplier relations and contract compliance

ATLANTA, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, announced its webinar series, “Uncovering Revenue with Contract Compliance,” to help procurement, supply chain and finance professionals build effective supplier relationships and find hidden working capital opportunities.

Technology has improved how companies around the globe create, execute and manage supplier contracts. In order to be fully effective, however, companies must align their technology and vendor selection practices to maximize audit efficiency and effectiveness. Likewise, eliminating the potential for overpayments and taking a preventative approach to contract compliance helps companies make the most of their capital and reduce costs.

“Uncovering Revenue with Contract Compliance” addresses each of these topics and includes webinars on:

“How Technology Will Impact Your Contract Compliance Program,” hosted by Bob Donahue, Contract Audit Expert, and Sara Clark, Director of Product Development, on March 31 st at 2:00 p.m. ET. The webinar is available for viewing at https://www.prgx.com/resources/how-technology-will-impact-your-contract-compliance-program/.

at 2:00 p.m. ET. The webinar is available for viewing at https://www.prgx.com/resources/how-technology-will-impact-your-contract-compliance-program/. “Contract Audit: The Power of Prevention,” hosted by Jon Daniells, Vice President of Audit Operations, and Clark on April 1 st at 12:30 p.m. ET. The webinar is available for viewing at https://www.prgx.com/resources/contract-audit-the-power-of-prevention/.

at 12:30 p.m. ET. The webinar is available for viewing at https://www.prgx.com/resources/contract-audit-the-power-of-prevention/. “5 Key Components of Managing Supplier Contracts,” hosted by Vijay Parekh, Senior Director of Delivery, Contract Compliance, on April 2nd at 11:00 a.m. ET. The webinar is available for viewing at https://www.prgx.com/resources/five-key-components-of-managing-supplier-contracts/.

“In this current climate, businesses are under tremendous pressure to maximize working capital and reduce ongoing costs that may have been previously overlooked,” said Daniells. “Our ‘Uncovering Revenue with Contract Compliance’ webinar series will help procurement and supply chain professionals navigate these uncertain times and make a significant difference to their organization’s finances right now.”

About PRGX

PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry nearly 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.

Media Contact:

Jamee Nelson

PRGX Global, Inc.

770.779.3213

[email protected]