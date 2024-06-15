If life imitates art, then the Congressional Baseball Game imitates Capitol Hill.

On the field, as in the Capitol, the sides are divided. In the House and Senate chambers, the Republicans sit on one side, Democrats on the other. At the Congressional Baseball Game, Republicans occupy the first base dugout. Democrats take up residence in the third base dugout.

The teams play hard. For keeps even. They challenge their opponent across the aisle — or diamond. They try to score politi

