New Jersey Rep. Andy Kim defeated his Democratic rivals in the state’s Democratic primary Tuesday night and will face off against embattled Sen. Bob Menendez in November, who is running for re-election as an Independent.

Rep. Kim defeated challengers Lawrence Hamm and Patricia Campos Medina to have the opportunity to unseat Menendez who has held the elected role since 2006, currently serving his third term.

Menendez is embroiled in a bribery scandal also involving his wif

