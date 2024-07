A Democrat Senate primary candidate is selling tickets to comedian Dave Chappelle’s show in Detroit this month to raise money for his underdog campaign against Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.

In an event advertised on fundraising platform ActBlue, actor Hill Harper’s campaign invited donors to a live show on July 11.

The Democrat candidate described Chappelle as an “old friend” in a statement to the Detroit News.

PRESSURE MOUNTS ON BATTLEGRO

[Read Full story at source]