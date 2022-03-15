Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Underwater Drone Technology Added to Drone Nerds Enterprise Offerings

Underwater Drone Technology Added to Drone Nerds Enterprise Offerings

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Drone Nerds supports science, research and coastal inspection industries by expanding product lines to serve maritime needs.

Dania Beach, FL, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enterprise drone solutions provider, Drone Nerds, has announced the launch of the Chasing M Series and Chasing M2 Pro underwater drones in its professional solutions package for industry customers. 

Developed and fabricated by Chasing, a leading underwater drone manufacturer, the M Series and M2 Pro submarine drones are designed to perform underwater research, inspections, and scientific exploration. Chasing submarine drones can monitor aquaculture operations, providing real-time data and video monitoring. This allows fish farms to determine animal health and adjust water conditions accordingly. 

The Chasing M2 Pro is a light industrial underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV), designed exclusively for industrial applications and professional users. It operates with various power supplies and has stronger powered motors which help the ROV navigate up to 150 meters (490 ft.) below the surface. 

The Chasing Series comes with exclusive accessories, designed to meet the needs of industrial applications. Chasing’s Diving Light and Laser Scaler can illuminate deep-sea areas, measure distance underwater, or determine the size of cracks or fissures of watercraft hulls. These drones are also compatible with Multibeam Sonar equipment, used to detect objects and map seafloors, and monitor underwater seismic events. 

“It’s exciting to see the uses of submarine drones in various fields—scientists can track earthquakes and warn people of tsunami threats hours or even days prior. These drones grant us the capacity to save lives and help our environment,” states Jeremy Schneiderman, Drone Nerds CEO. 

With its high-tech features and accessories, the Chasing M2 Pro drone is used for shipwreck investigation, search and rescue, and crime scene item recovery. By adding Chasing underwater ROV products, Drone Nerds continues to expand its enterprise solutions to satisfy the needs of organizations across a span of multiple industries.

                                                                                              ###

About Drone Nerds: Drone Nerds provides comprehensive drone solutions for enterprise, private, and recreational needs. Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more. For more information, visit www.enterprise.dronenerds.com.

CONTACT: Cara Ferreira
Drone Nerds
7867087807 ext. 6772
caraf@dronenerds.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.