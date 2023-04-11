With the increasing production of offshore energy worldwide, the demand for underwater rental drone services is expected to rise at a substantial rate in the forthcoming period.

Rockville, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global underwater drone rental market is expected to secure a valuation of US$ 23.8 million in 2023. During the forecast period of 2023-2033, the market for underwater drone rental is expected to increasing at a CAGR of 9.2% and reach US$ 57.4 million by the end of 2033.

The underwater drone rental market growth is directly dependent on the utility of underwater drones. Underwater drones are gaining tremendous utility in various industries like aquaculture, shipping, mining, oil & gas, energy & utility, and others. It is a cost & time-efficient solution to inspect, explore and track activities under the water. Whereas, hiring these services results in preventing humans from dangerous underwater activities. With the integration of advanced technology, it offers a precise view of the underwater activities and conditions and helps in prominent decision-making for the users.

Get Free Sample Report to Grow Your Profit Margin:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8221

Since the underwater drone utility is growing at a healthy pace, underwater drone rental services will rise with optimum growth rate in the assessment years due to the higher prices of this drone. The underwater drones rental market is about 28% of the total global drone rental market which is valued at US$ 78 million in 2022.

Underwater Drone Rental Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2033 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.2% Market growth 2023-2033 US$ 57.4 Million Market structure Fragmented Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aersea, Balmore Inspection Services, Blue Skies Drones, Blue robotics, Drone Base, Drone Services Hawaii, Drone solution services, DroneQ Robotics, EdgeROV, Extreme Aerial Productions, Inspired Intelligent group, Killybegs Marine Surveyors, MFE Inspection Solutions, Notilo Plus, Precision drone services, Recon Aerial, Ripping It outdoors Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

During historic period (2018-2022), the market has grown with a CAGR of 5.1%

Among end-use industry segment, energy and utility holds leading share with 20.1% during 2022.

Europe and North America both accounts for 50% of share in global underwater drone rental market.

China is expected to grow with highest CAGR of 10.5% during 2023-2033.

“Shipping industry to exhibit the underwater drone rental services most in assessment year,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8221

Competitive Landscape

The underwater drone rental service market is rising with a positive growth rate. The entrance of new market players with innovative drone rental solutions and the presence of a few big market players in the industry is expected to immensely contribute to market development. Moreover, the key strategies like partnership, agreement, and others in the development of this market by companies will create a positive impact on market expansion in the forthcoming period.

For instance:

In December 2022, Exail, a leading underwater water drone manufacturer has signed a contract with the French defense procurement agency) for the rental of an AUV for their Navy.

Market Development

The underwater drone rental market is highly competitive with the presence of various market players in the industry. These market players are taking favourable moves like acquisitions & mergers and service launches to expand their market share and strengthen their foothold in the market. Whereas, the introduction of new market players in the industry will be a leading factor the market development in the forthcoming period.

Segmentation of the Underwater Drone Rental Market

By Services: Underwater Exploration Underwater Inspection Marine Inspection Hull & Dock Inspection Water Tank Inspection Underwater Mapping & Survey Photography and Cinematography Others (Not Classified Elsewhere)

By End-use Industry: Aquaculture Shipping Mining, Oil & Gas Energy & Utility Public Administration Search & Rescue Defense & Security Education & Academics Marine Conservation and Preservation Recreation & Discovery

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Quick Buy & Expand Your Horizons: Underwater Drone Rental Market:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8221

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global underwater drone rental market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of services (Underwater Exploration, Underwater Mapping & Survey, Photography and Cinematography, Underwater Inspection and Others (Not Classified Elsewhere)), end-use industry (Aquaculture, Shipping, Mining, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utility, Public Administration, Search & Rescue, Defense & Security, Education & Academics, Marine Conservation and Preservation and Recreation & Discovery) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Underwater Drone Rental Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Underwater Drone Rental sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Underwater Drone Rental demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Underwater Drone Rental Market during the forecast period?

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Drones Rental Business Market Share: The global drone rental business market is valued at US$ 91.9 million in 2023. The market is expected to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 17.8% and reach a valuation of US$ 472.8 million by the end of 2033.

Drones Rescue Service Market Size: The global drone rescue service market will reach a valuation of US$ 547.6 million in 2023 and expected to progress at a CAGR of 15.2% to reach US$ 2,254.1 million by the end of 2033.

Cargo Drones Market Sales: The global cargo drones market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 10,580.2 million in 2023 and further expand at a CAGR of 14.6% to reach US$ 41,337.1 million by the end of 2033.

Foldable Drones Market Demand: The global foldable drone market demand is expanding at a CAGR of 10.3% to reach US$ 7,436.3 million by the end of 2033. In 2023 it crossed a valuation of US$ 2,790 million.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.